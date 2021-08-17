How Regular Screening Can Help Lower Your Risk Of Colorectal Cancer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Cancer is characterized by abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body and can affect a person at any point in their life. This disease can affect any part of your body- some subtypes can spread much more quickly and behave more aggressively than others.

Like some other cancers, colorectal cancer usually begins as precancerous growths or polyps in the colon or rectum. The presence of these polyps indicates the possibility of developing cancer over the years. Studies show that an average man has about a 4.3% chance of developing colorectal cancer over his life span while it is 4.0% for women. With that said, some people are at higher risk than others of developing this type of cancer.

Proctologists note that a person is at higher risk of developing colorectal cancer as they grow older. But that’s not all. Internationally renowned proctologist and speaker Dr. Antonio Privitera, says “There are several conditions that could place you at higher risk for colorectal cancer. These include a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or polyps, genetic syndromes such as FAP ( familial adenomatous polyposis), or Lynch syndrome (hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer or HNPCC), and chronic inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.”

Research also shows that lifestyle plays a critical role in raising your cancer risk. Lack of physical activity, a low-fiber diet, obesity, tobacco use, and alcohol consumption are big red flags when it comes to increasing your risk of getting colorectal cancer. Considering these factors, it is essential to get rid of these unhealthy habits and schedule regular cancer screening to ensure good health.

“Screening for cancer or precancer is recommended even if you have no symptoms of the disease. If your age is 45 years or older, getting screened for colorectal cancer regularly, even if you are not at risk, will help get the right intervention at the earliest and increase the chances of cure,” adds Dr. Privitera.

The current tools and technology available in the UAE for colorectal screening are state-of-the-art and can detect even the smallest of abnormal cell growth. Early detection of polyps and their removal make colorectal cancer prevention and treatment much easier and faster.

If you are 45 years or above and/ or consider yourself at higher risk for developing colorectal cancer, screening is highly recommended. For more information on colorectal cancer screening and appointments, call +971 55 318 8469 today for a consultation with Dr. Antonio Privitera.