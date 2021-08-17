Benefits of Hologram Applicator Machine by Worldpack Automation Systems

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Hologram stickers are highly used for security and promotional reasons. Regardless of the industry such as the food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and the cosmetic industry, hologram stickers are widely used, raising the need for hologram application machines. Worldpack Automation Systems are leading players in the labelling machine industry, offering a wide range of dynamic labelling machines. Inclusive of this range is the hologram applicator machine, which can develop high-quality hologram stickers.

Hologram Stickers are the latest trend among packaging industries and many more industries have hopped onto this trend for the many advantages of the hologram sticker. Worldpack Automation Systems are at your immediate disposal providing high-quality hologram applicator machines.

The hologram applicator offered by Worldpack Automation Systems is one of the most versatile and compact machines. It can be operated easily with multiple formats of labelling available to meet the needs of different sizes and shapes of containers, labelling up to more than 300 bottles per minute.

The hologram label applicator performs a variety of tasks such as product feeding, label dispensing, and roll winding. This leads to not only provision of the hologram sticker, but also accuracy in the label application procedures. Tasks can be finished at the earliest with this dynamic label applicator.

On purchasing a hologram label applicator, one needs to check its compatibility with the product on which the label will be applied. A major benefit offered by Worldpack’s hologram applicators is that they can stick excessive labels on a wide range of products, ranging from beer bottles, cans, country liquor bottles, beverages packs, tetra packs, IMFL bottles, and much more. The surface and shape of the product are 2 important factors to consider when checking compatibility. L-Seal/U-Seal, top of the bottle’s crown or shoulder are some of the main positions in which the label needs to be applied which is done efficiently with Worldpacks hologram applicator machine.

Hologram applicator machines are known for their speedy and impeccable performance. Such specialized machines offer unique features with base features such as speed, accuracy and precision making them truly dynamic and versatile.

