Low Intensity Sweeteners Market Dynamics & Emerging Trends

The global low intensity sweeteners market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.6%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among consumers regarding health and wellness is driving the demand for low intensity sweeteners.

Drivers: Rise in demand for low intensity sweeteners in various food & beverage applications

Low intensity sweeteners contain a negligible amount of calories and hence are suitable alternatives to sugar. They are generally used in processed foods such as soft drinks, baked goods, candy, functional drink mixes, puddings, jams, jellies, canned foods, dairy products, and other food & beverages. Low intensity sweeteners have several physical properties that are important in food processing, including the level of sweetness, cooling effect, solubility, and molecular weight. They also exist in various forms, such as powder and liquid, serving several functional roles, including use as bulk sweeteners and as sugar-free carriers for flavors, colors, and enzymes. Due to the variety of crystallization properties, molecular weight, and solubility, they offer a wide range of applications in cold and frozen foods.

Restraints: Higher cost of production of food & beverage products with low intensity sweeteners as compared to sugar

The rising cost of production by using low intensity sweeteners as a sugar substitute limits the adoption of low intensity sweeteners in the industry. The price of low intensity sweeteners is much higher as compared to sugar due to the expensive technology required for the extractions. The price is also elevated due to the higher cost of raw materials and labor. In various food industries, such as bakery, confectionery, and dairy, the sweeteners are used in bulk quantities, and as a sugar substitute, low intensity sweeteners tend to increase the cost of the end product significantly. This has been discouraging adopting these sweeteners, especially polyols such sorbitol, mannitol, and erythritol, in various food products consumed daily by consumers.

Opportunities: Growth and diversification opportunities in other application sectors

Low intensity sweeteners such as sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, and erythritol have functional properties that can be utilized in many industries. Consumption of many low intensity sweeteners does not contribute to tooth decay, as they do not leave behind the enamel-destroying acid as much as sugar. Xylitol is a tooth-friendly, non-fermentable low intensity sweetener. It has more dental health benefits as compared to other low intensity sweeteners. It is actively beneficial for dental health by reducing cavities to a third in regular use and is also helpful in remineralization. Xylitol stimulates the production of salivary enzymes, which prevent bacterial growth along with preventing dental decay. All these factors create a great opportunity for low intensity manufacturers to cater to the health and oral care industries.

Challenges: Stringent regulations and international quality standards for low intensity sweeteners

Various international bodies and organizations have control over the usage of different low intensity sweeteners in food processing. Low intensity sweetener products are subjected to rigorous health and safety checks. Various studies have been conducted by regulatory bodies to measure and assess the impact of these products on humans. Based on the results, products are classified, and the daily intake allowance (DIA) has been set. Standards established by agencies for classification and usage levels differ with respective authoritative bodies and pose a serious problem to companies for streamlining product developments.

Key players in this market include Ingredion Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Anderson Advanced Ingredients (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Roquette Frères (France), Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Japan), Whole Earth Brands (US), CJ CheilJedang (South Korea), Samyang Corporation (South Korea), Daesang Corporation (South Korea), Van Wankum Ingredients (Netherlands), Hylen Co., Ltd (China), Sweeteners Plus (US), Fooding Group Limited (China), Savanna Ingredients (Germany), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Apura Ingredients (US), Shandong Saigo Group Corporation (China), Icon Foods (US), and Bonumose Inc. (US).

