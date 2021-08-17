Foot and Ankle Devices Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Foot and Ankle Devices Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Foot and Ankle Devices Market size is expected to value at USD 3.4 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in elderly population and increase in the occurrence of target diseases like osteoporosis. Globally, the foot & ankle devices market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Drivers

Osteoporosis is primary cause of reduced bone density, thus inducing fractures even with minor form of injury or trauma. As many as nine million people have been reported that are suffering from the osteoporosis disease on annual basis across the globe. Such factors are causing osteoporotic fracture every three seconds. Prime victims of the disease are menopausal women. As recent reports suggest, one out of three women above the age of fifty experiences an osteoporotic fracture. These factors are responsible for the growth of foot & ankle devices industry, thus creating lucrative opportunities for market players, in recent years. Additionally, rise in the number of road accidents and sports injuries are further propelling demand of the foot and ankle devices. Growing number of cases of sports injuries are attributed to rise in the professional sporting activities all across the globe. Commonly occurring sports injury is an ankle sprain, which is an injury to the ligaments in the ankle.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Bracing and Support

Joint Implants

Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices

Orthopedic Fixation

Prosthetics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Hammertoe

Trauma

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Neurological Disorders

Bunions

Osteoporosis

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

DePuy Synthes Companies

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Stryker

Integra LifeSciences Co.

Advanced Orthopedic Solutions Incorporations

Össur and many others

Regional Insights

The foot and ankle devices industry is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in adoption of latest technologies and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the foot and ankle devices market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing elderly population and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential opportunities in the region.

