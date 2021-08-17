Mental And Physical Health Will Create Growth For Leading Manufacturers In Yoga Mats Market

The 250 page Market research report On Global Yoga Mats Market : COVID 19 Impact and Recovery – Analysis, Yoga Mats Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Challenges, Growth Forecast 2018 to 2027

Introduction

Demand for yoga equipment & accessories such as yoga mats has been witnessing an upward spiral in foreign countries including Canada and Australia. Increased cases of allergy has led consumers abroad to become more health conscious and opt for yoga exercises, thereby driving demand and sales of yoga mats. Governments across the globe are taking efforts to formulate a roadmap related to yoga treatment systems.

Several governments have also offered recommendations that include benefits of using combination of Ayurveda and yoga for treating patients with various ailments to a certain extent, which has further supported sales of yoga mats.

Inclusion of yoga in the educational institutes, and spreading awareness about yoga’s health benefits, both mental and physical, in tourism centers and rural settlements, further underpins demand for yoga mats worldwide.

Mental and Physical Health among Customers to Broaden the Scope of Growth for Leading Manufacturers

Growing health and fitness concerns among individuals are encouraging individuals to invest in physical activities such as Yoga. Nearly 2 billion people in the world practice yoga daily to maintain their physical health, mental health, and improving athletic performance.

As yoga is becoming popular among individuals across regions, international government organizations such as United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga day.

Increasing participation of individuals in Yoga has translated into a spurt in sales of merchandise and apparels for customer’s convenience. Banking on the growing requirements of the customers, leading manufacturers such as Tomuno and Manduka Pro are concentrating on incorporating safety and comfort features.

In addition, these companies are focusing on offering enhanced gripping capabilities by utilizing premium quality rubber extracted from natural resources. Major companies are focusing on offering comfortable, safe, and biodegradable Yoga mats to offer improved customer experience to the customers.

Slip Resistance, Self-Cleaning Features, and Odor-Resistance: Innovative Technological Solutions to Craft Novel Growth Opportunities

In order to pace up with the growing requirements of the potential customers, leading companies are narrowing their focus towards developing Yoga mats equipped with advanced technological features. For instance, a Yoga mat company – Blank Yoga is focused on developing a range of self-cleaning Yoga mats. These mats are equipped with antibacterial technology, which utilizes antimicrobial silver salts that make the makes the Yoga mats permanently resistant to odor, bacteria, and germs.

Besides leveraging novel technological solutions, Yoga mat companies such as Hejhej-Mats is narrowing their investments towards developing Yoga mats that are composed recycled foam to incorporate the highest level of comfort and stability to the customers. The top-most layer incorporated in the Yoga mats have been approved by the healthcare industry and offer the customers with enhanced cushioning, neutral smell, and super slip resistance features.

Focus on Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Production to Influence Manufacturing Decisions

As Yoga-enthusiasts prefer spending on healthy, comfortable, and environment-friendly products and services, major companies such as Manduka and Tomuno are diverting their focus towards utilizing components that dispense low emissions levels during the manufacturing process.

Moreover, stringent government regulations across regions have compelled manufacturers to invest in environment-friendly components for developing Yoga mats. To align with the stringent government regulations, Yoga mat manufacturers are shifting their focus from utilizing PVC materials to thermal plastic elastomer (TPE) materials.

For instance, major performance yoga mat companies such as Dragonfly Yoga are diverting their investments towards developing eco-friendly and lightweight Yoga mats to offer biodegradable and eco-friendly solutions. The company utilizes thermal plastic elastomer as an alternative to PVC in order to offer UV-resistance, latex-free, recyclable, and phthalate-free Yoga mats. In addition, incorporation of the TPE components in the Yoga mats also offers water-proof and skid-proof features.

Mats Available at Reasonable and Discounted Prices through Online Portals to Intensify Demand

Rapid advancements in technology have led individuals to prefer making online purchases. Major companies are focusing on benefiting through the e-commerce portals by offering their products and services to customers beyond the geographical bounds. In order can broaden their customer base, both small and major companies are focusing on offering their products and services through e-commerce platforms such as eBay.com, Amazon.com, pepperfry.com, Yogaoutlet.com, and Snapdeal.com.

Yoga mat companies such as Manduka, Jade Fusion, and Tumuno are banking on the opportunity and offering lucrative deals for Yoga equipment and apparels at discounted rates through online portals.

Through offering premium quality Yoga mats to customers across regions, leading companies are focusing on improving their brand identity and expanding the customer base. Through implementing various pricing analysis, major companies are focusing on highlighting innovative and novel products and boost sales.

