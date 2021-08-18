Demand for Glass Bonding Adhesives Market to Expand at 7% CAGR Through 2030

A recent study by Fact.MR states that, the global glass bonding adhesives market is anticipated to expand at over 7% CAGR through 2030. The market is fast gaining traction with a surge in demand for bonding agents to be used between glass and other materials such as metals, rubbers, plastics, and others, from various industries such as electronics, transportation, and construction. As this kind of adhesive provides the best method of joining for glass, it is highly preferred in the architecture industry.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5442

Growth of the glass bonding adhesives market continues to be sustained by rising application in a range of industries, including construction, automotive, and healthcare. However, as these industries have been impacted on a macro-level by the COVID-19 pandemic, bonding adhesive manufacturers have seen demand waning. According to Fact.MR’s analysis, early recovery in these industries will be key to bonding adhesive sales in the short and medium term.

Key Takeaways from Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Report

UV curable acrylate remains the preferred material

Building & construction industry will account for highest demand

Asia Pacific will continue to be an epicenter, with China and India creating sustainable opportunities

Steady demand in the U.S. will drive the North America glass bonding adhesives market during the assessment period

COVID-19 outbreak having an adverse impact on the growth of the global glass bonding adhesives market

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5442

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global glass bonding adhesives market in terms of type, end-use industry, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global glass bonding adhesives market.

Type

UV Curable

Epoxy

Cyanoacrylate

Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Important doubts related to the market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the market in 2019?

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5442

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies covered in the report on the global glass bonding adhesives market are Ashland, Dow, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corp, Master Bond, Dymax, Bohle Ltd., DELO, ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd, and Sika AG.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/04/02/2010847/0/en/Sales-of-Organic-Pigments-to-be-Buoyed-by-Application-in-Printing-Inks-Demand-for-High-performance-Pigments-Picking-up-Says-Fact-MR-in-a-New-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com