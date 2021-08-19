Bone Densitometers Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Bone Densitometers Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The market size of global bone densitometers was worth USD 893.7 million in the year 2016 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The significant increase in prevalence of osteoporosis on global level is the major driving force. This has led to an upsurge in demand for efficient assessment with the use of bone densitometers. In addition, the increase in geriatric population base, which is more susceptible to metabolic bone diseases, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities.

The rise in osteoporosis incidence in menopausal women is anticipated to be a key growth contributor. According to International osteoporosis foundation, over 200 million females are suffering from this disease globally with 1/10th belonging to 60 years, 2/5th in 80 years’ group, 1/5th in 70 years and 2/3rd in 90 years’ age group. Moreover, every 1 out of 3 women above the age of 50 years were seen to suffer from fragility fractures once in their lifetime.

Drivers

The increase in demand for these devices can be attributed to the collaborative initiatives undertaken by key companies for research and development of new products to enhance the diagnostic tools for advanced skeletal assessment. Also, funds for research by various healthcare organizations for development of technologically advanced products are also projected to drive the market. For instance, Lunar Expert developed by GE Healthcare provides spatial resolution leading to enhanced risk assessment and identification via advanced visualization.

Bone Densitometers Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Axial Bone Densitometry

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)

Peripheral Bone Densitometry

Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (SEXA)

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (PDEXA)

Radiographic Absorptiometry (RA)

Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS)

Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (pQCT)

Bone Densitometers End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hospitals

Clinics

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

BeamMed Ltd.

CompuMed, Inc.

Hologic

GE Healthcare

DMS Group

Osteometer MediTech, Inc.

Lone Oak Medical Technologies

Regional Insights

The market was dominated by North American region in 2016 owing to the rising osteoporosis burden of the region. Various strategic initiatives by prominent market players for improvement of R&D capabilities and maintaining high medical standards are anticipated to drive the regional demand.

The growth across Asia Pacific region is expected to be exponential throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of xx%. The high growth can be attributed to the rise in demand to reduce the existing prevalence, increased disposable income and improvements is infrastructure of healthcare facilities. The developing economies including China and India presents a potential growth opportunity in the forecast period owing to the high awareness level related to osteoporosis care.

