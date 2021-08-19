Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Liquid Silicone Rubber Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.29 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The growing demand from automotive and medical sectors have emerged as the crucial drivers of the global market in the near future.

The liquid silicone rubber possesses superior properties for example ability to withstand very high temperatures, chemical inertness and electrical resistance. These features have enhanced its broad acceptance across automotive, electrical & electronics, medical and various other sectors. Increasing elderly population is driving the demand medical devices and implants in the medical sector.

The applications of LSR are growing in conventional rubber along with areas where conventional rubber had not been used. The LSR technology is experiencing a fast change. Some current applications comprise of LED headlights, medical implants & devices, kitchenware, fitness tracker, bake ware and wiper blades as well as manufacturing drug eluding devices.

Additional benefits of the material consist of producing lesser waste, high stability in product dimensions, more volume production on account of its low manufacturing costs and short cycle time. As a result, it has substituted materials such as latex, glass and plastic in numerous industrial and medical applications.

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2025)

Food

Medical

Industrial

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2025)

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Electricals & electronics

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

KCC Corp

Stockwell Elastomerics

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

Dow Corning

Laur Silicone

Wacker Chemie AG

Nusil Technology and many others

Regional Insights

In terms of revenue generation, North America was the largest market accounting for a share of 37.38% of the global market. The region is the largest consumer of healthcare devices on account of presence of speedily ageing population. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Science, in the year 2014 approximately 14.50% of the total U.S. population was aged beyond 65 years and by the year 2060 it would upsurge by more than twice the current population.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. APAC is experiencing increased demand for LSR for applications in medical such as medical tapes, APIs, prefilled syringes, prosthetics and others. Numerous favorable factors such as rapid economic growth and government policies coupled with rising demand in the end-use applications are attracting investments from foreign companies in the region over the forecast period.

