Meat Substitutes Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2022

The Meat Substitutes Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Meat Substitutes Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2022, progressing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Meat is an excellent source of protein, but it also contains large quantities of saturated fats and cholesterol. People consuming meat on a daily basis are more prone to health related problems such as atherosclerosis and obesity. Increasing consciousness about personal health and shift in dietary preference towards vegan diet are expected to propel the meat substitutes market over the upcoming period. The rise in demand for a healthy source of proteins and plant-based nutrients is the primary driving force of the market.

Growing health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, asthma, diabetes and increasing number of people suffering from obesity all around the globe have led to more and more number of individuals becoming health conscious. The increasing health concerns about consumption of meat coupled with several animal disease outbreaks in the recent past are the significant factors stimulating the growth of the global market. In the developing regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific increasing standard of living due to the rising disposable income have propelled the meat substitute consumption. However, per-capita consumption of meat has experienced a decline, especially in developed regions of the world in the recent past.

Food products which have similar nutrients, taste, and texture of meat, are gaining popularity among consumers. Moreover, growing consciousness towards the advantages of a vegan diet such as improved cardiovascular health, lower heart problems, reduced diabetes & obesity, lower cholesterol risk are projected to impact the global meat substitute market positively. Despite number of benefits of the product over the traditional meat, the absence of consumer awareness and usage of GMO seeds for making the product are the major obstacles for the global meat substitutes market. Furthermore, availability of various low fat – low cholesterol alternatives, higher cost and various health concerns such as soy allergy and intolerance from gluten are expected to pose a threat to the global market.

Meat Substitutes Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Soy-based

Wheat-based

Mycoprotein

Others

Meat Substitutes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Tofu

Tofu-based

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Other Soy Products

Seitan

Quorn

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Vbites food Ltd.

Morning Star Farms

MGP Ingredients

Quorn Foods

Meatless B.V

Garden Protein Internationsl Inc.

Beyond Meat and many others

Meat Substitutes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

