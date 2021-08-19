What is the Application Scope of Advanced Ceramics in Aerospace & Defense

A brief of Advanced Ceramics market report

The business intelligence report for the Advanced Ceramics market offers a comprehensive outline of essential aspects regarding the product classification, crucial definitions, and other industry-specific parameters.

The Advanced Ceramics market report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as mergers and acquisition, partnerships and new product launches. Further, the research hands over a strong foundation for gathering a plethora of insights that potential customers can use to improve their returns and decrease costs. The depiction of data on Advanced Ceramics market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are looking for the foreseeable timeframe.

Advanced ceramics continue to spark a notable interest in the high-performance engineering applications, with a foreseen phenomenal growth potential in defense and aerospace. Advanced ceramics sales surpassed 40,500 MT in 2018, according to a recent Fact.MR study. Advanced ceramics have already sought extensive demand in electronics & power, and industrial & metallurgical applications, collectively accounting for approximately 60% of overall sales in 2018.

Monolithic Ceramics at the Forefront, Despite Remarkable Sales Prospects of Ceramic Coatings and CMCs

Monolithic ceramics prevail as the preferred class of advanced ceramics, with significant evolution in their development patterns. Enhanced performance attributes of monolithic ceramics, including stability, flexibility, toughness, and resilience, continue to underpin their supremacy over other advanced ceramic variants. According to the study, despite remarkable sales prospects foreseen for the ceramic coatings and ceramic matrix composites (CMCs), monolithic ceramics will continue to spearhead the advanced ceramics market, with over 80% of overall volume sales.

Silicon nitride-based composites have also been a vital component of monolithic ceramics, which in turn has added to their popularity in the advanced ceramics market. Currently, alumina ceramics and silicon nitride collectively account for nearly 6 in 10 MT of advanced ceramics sold worldwide.

APEJ Reigns Supreme in Advanced Ceramics Consumption

Sovereignty of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan in the advanced ceramics market shows no signs of abating, underpinned by key aspects that include competitive manufacturing prices, significant economic growth, and rapid momentum of end-use verticals in the region. With the aim of region’s developing economics such as China and India to become global leaders in automobile manufacturing in terms of cutting edge vehicle electrification technologies, demand for advanced ceramics will continue to remain robust in the region. Apart from demand for electroceramics, resurgent growth in the residential construction, coupled with various infrastructure development projects, is a significant growth determinant for the advanced ceramics market in APEJ.

This report of Fact.MR also offers a detailed forecast of the advanced ceramics market for the period, 2018 to 2027. The advanced ceramics market is envisaged to record an impressive CAGR of nearly 7% through 2027.

