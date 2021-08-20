E-paper Displays Market Sales Is Expected To Grow With Impressive Growth Rate Between 2018 To 2028

The latest research report published by Fact.MR (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on the Survey of E-paper displays Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the E-paper displays growth curve & outlook of E-paper displays market.

Market Overview

Advancements in technology have led to the development of various digital display devices. Increase in the demand for consumer electronics has further driven the development of digital technologies to make the lives of users more simple and flexible. Among these developments is e-paper display, which is also known as electronic paper display.

E-paper displays are display devices that mimic the appearance of a normal ink paper. They reflect light just like paper. E-paper displays provide a platform on which versatile projects can be implemented. E-paper displays are also highly flexible, shatter-proof and lightweight, which has resulted in the high adoption of these displays in the market.

E-paper displays Market: Segmentation

The e-paper displays market can be categorized on the basis of the type of electronic ink and end-users. Based on the type of electronic ink, the market is categorized into two pigment ink systems that generate a display only in black & white colour and three-pigment ink systems that generate a display in three colours that include red, black & white.

The Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP) in e-paper displays is a multi-pigment ink system that includes eight primary colours and generates a multi-colour display in e-paper displays.

The section e-paper displays market analysis by application categorizes the e-paper displays market on the basis of various areas where e-paper displays find applications.

E-paper displays are widely used in reading & writing applications and include some of the most popularly used e-paper displays, which include Barns & Nobel Nook and Amazon Kindle.

Segmentation of the e-paper displays market based on type of electronic ink:

Two Pigment Ink System

Three Pigment Ink System

Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP)

Segmentation of the e-paper displays market based on application:

Reading and Writing

Mobile & Wearable

Electronic Shelf Label

Industrial & Packaging

Life Style

Signage

Architecture

Others

Competitive Analysis of E-paper displays Market :

Some of the key players operating in the e-paper displays market are E Ink Holdings Inc.; Pervasive Displays, Inc.; Kent Displays Inc.; Plastic Logic GmbH; LG Display; Smartkem Limited; Flextronics; Sony Corporation; Delta Electronics, Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the e-paper displays market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. China is expected to be a significant market for e-paper displays as a majority of the vendors of e-paper displays, such as E Ink Holdings Inc. and Pervasive Displays, Inc., are based in the country.

The electronic display market in developing regions, such as Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterised by the adoption of advanced technology such as an electronic display in various electronic paper signage sectors that include e-paper displays. Increase in disposable income in countries in the regions mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of e-paper displays in these regions in the near future.

