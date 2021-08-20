Biosurfactants Market Worth 5.52 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Biosurfactants Market by Type (Glycolipids (Sophorolipids, Rhamnolipids), Lipopeptides, Phospholipids, Polymeric Biosurfactants), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Agricultural Chemicals, Food Processing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is estimated at USD 4.20 Billion in 2017 and projected to reach USD 5.52 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the global Biosurfactants Market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for renewable and biodegradable products. Green products or biologically derived biosurfactants exhibit enhanced functionality as compared to chemically derived surfactants. By using natural raw materials, the products so developed are environment friendly.

The rhamnolipid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

Based on type, the global Biosurfactants Market has been segmented into glycolipids and lipopeptides. Rhamnolipids, falling under the glycolipids segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This expected high growth rate is due to the increasing need for highly-efficient and cost-effective biosurfactants having superior properties as compared to chemical surfactants.

The agricultural chemicals application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the agricultural chemicals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Increasing demand for green surfactants to improve soil conditions, indirect plant growth promotion, and plant microbe interaction is fueling the growth of the Biosurfactants Market globally.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing market for biosurfactants during the forecast period

The Biosurfactants Market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the rise of personal care, agriculture, and home care industries; significant R&D investments; and drive to use green products in the Asia Pacific countries, such as India, South Korea, and China. Europe accounted for the largest share of the global Biosurfactants Market in 2016, and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. This is due to the early product commercialization, intensive R&D, and rapid adoption of biosurfactants by general consumers in this region.

Ecover (Belgium), Logos Technologies (US), Evonik (Germany), Soliance (France), AGAE Technologies (US), and Jeneil Biotech (US) are some of the leading players in the global Biosurfactants Market.

