Amcor (Australia) and Berry Global Inc. (US) Key Players in the Cosmetic Packaging Market

The global cosmetic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 49.4 billion in 2020 to USD 60.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.03% during the forecast year. The growth of this market is attributed to the change in the style of packaging, innovative & premium package designs, and boost in the demand for cosmetics due to the rising youth population.

The cosmetic packaging market has been dominated by large players, such as the Amcor PLC (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), DS Smith PLC (UK), Sonoco (US), and Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as expansions, new product developments, and acquisitions, to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

Acquisitions accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the cosmetic packaging market between February 2016 and January 2020. Key players such as Amcor PLC (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco (US), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), TriMas Corporation (US), and HCP Packaging (China) adopted these strategies to strengthen their business portfolios and presence in the cosmetic packaging industry.

Amcor (Australia) designs highly versatile cosmetic packaging solutions that are innovative, available with a one-way integrated valve, and offer ease of disposal. Innovation, excellence in manufacturing, and a broad range of technologies are the key strengths of the company. The company caters to the food, healthcare, beverage, home, tobacco, and personal care industries through its broad range of flexible and rigid packaging products. Amcor is currently focusing on reducing the carbon footprint by making the packaging material lighter, increasing the recycling rate of raw materials, developing efficient transport and re-closable packaging, and creating packaging material sustainable to heat treatment.

Berry Global Inc. (US) is one of the key manufacturer and supplier of a range of innovative rigid and flexible products for the consumer as well as industrial end markets. Berry Global focuses on expanding its customer base in various regions by offering an attractive product portfolio for cosmetic packaging. Along with a strong footprint worldwide, the company also focuses on offering an innovative & sustainable solution to the cosmetic industry for its cosmetic packaging. It has a strong foothold across the globe with 130 manufacturing facilities in North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

