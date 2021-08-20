How Large are the Demand Prospects in Developing Economies in the Toilet Care Products Market

The toilet care products market is driven by the rising awareness about the importance of clean and germ-free toilets on the health and hygiene. This has notably catalyzed the demand for toilet-free products among communities in emerging economies.

The rising morbidity of various toilet-borne diseases such as diarrhea and dysentery in communities, where hygiene has been substantially compromised, has fortified the attention of populations toward the use of toilet care products. The growing risk of diseases caused by fecal-borne bacteria and norovirus from the use of toilets is also fueling the demand for toilet care products. The growing launch of products with pleasant, neutral scent and better biological action is accentuating the toilet care products market. Rise in government initiatives toward educating children and the general populations on the need for maintaining safe and clean toilets is also spurring the demand for toilet care products. The rising spending of populations on products for maintaining germ-free toilets and trouble-free sanitation systems is a potential factor catalyzing the expansion of the global toilet care products market.

Fact.MR projects the opportunities in the global toilet care products market to reach approximately US$ 5,397 Mn by the end of 2022. The global market is expected to rise at a rather lackluster CAGR during the forecast period of 2017–2022.

The tepid growth of the overall global toilet care products market can be attributed to the twin factors, namely, the substantial use of traditional toilet care products in less developed communities and the saturated demand for standard products in developed markets. The toilet care products is also expected to witness a slump in rise in demand for toilet care liquids. By the end of 2017, the estimated share contributed by the segment in the overall toilet care products market was nearly 67.0%. By the end of the forecast period, the segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$3,200 Mn.

On other hand, among the various product types, the toilet care products market is expected to witness a moderate but notable rise in uptake of toilet in-cistern devices during 2017–2022. By the end of 2022, the opportunities from this segment is estimated to touch US$ 1,498 Mn. In 2017, the segment estimated valuation accounted for over 25% of the revenue in the global toilet care products market and is anticipated to gain share in the coming years.

Among the various packaging formats, the bottled toilet care products segment is poised to reach a worth of approximately US$3,170 Mn by the end 2022. A sizeable share of demand for the packaging format is expected to come from Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).

The APEJ toilet care products market is anticipated to lead the global toilet care products market, vis-à-vis revenue, throughout the assessment period. The substantially attractive demand for various product types in the region is expected to come from emerging markets, notably key emerging economies. The China market for toilet care products is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2017 to 2022. The regional market was value at US$ 465 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach worth of US$ 567 Mn by the end of 2022. While the APEJ toilet care products market is anticipated to rise at a moderate CAGR over the assessment period, the growth will be fueled by the elevated awareness about keeping toilets germ-free.

Several lucrative avenues in the toilet care products market are expected to come from the sale of these in modern trade. The opportunities in the segment is projected to reach a worth of US$2,000 Mn by the end of 2022. The segment will rise at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2017–2022. Over the years, among the various sales channels in the global toilet care products, modern trade is likely to hold more share than being valued at one-third in 2017.

Some of the top players operating in the toilet care products market are Procter & Gamble Company, Nice Group, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Kao Corporation, Dainihon Jochugiku, Henkel AG & Co.KGaA, and Unilever N.V.

