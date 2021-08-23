North America Lime Oil Market is Poised to Touch a Figure of US$ 112.1 Mn by the End of the Forecast Period in 2022

The global lime oil market is forecasted to demonstrate a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 as per the latest research report released by Fact.MR. The report estimates that the revenue from the global lime oil market will garner US$ 488 Mn in the year 2022.

Lime oil is obtained from Citrus aurantifolia of the Rutaceae family. Due to the numerous health benefits and other benefits associated with lime oil, it has got a surging demand in the market, especially in the European region.

The various benefits that lime oil has include being antiseptic and can help in curing infections, and can help in preventing tetanus if the wound is caused by something derived from iron. Lime oil even has the property of curing viral infections caused in the respiratory system. Besides this, lime oil has applications in the food and beverages segment, where it is used to add a sweet flavor to dishes like chicken. Lime oil is also used to purify the skin and the hair. Adding one or two drops of lime oil to the shampoo or the face cleanser gives benefits to the hair and the skin. In addition, lime oil has other significant uses in the aromatherapy, cosmetics, toiletries, as fragrances and in cleaning applications as well.

Key takeaways from the global lime oil market

Europe market is expected to dominate the global lime oil market in terms of revenue in the year 2017, and this trend is projected to sustain throughout the forecast period. Europe lime oil market is the most attractive market, demonstrating a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the North America market is poised to touch a figure of US$ 112.1 Mn at the end of the forecast period in 2022.

APEJ lime oil market is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 16.4 Mn between 2017 and 2022.

Fact.MR forecasts the natural segment to demonstrate a moderate CAGR of 4% from 2017 to 2022.

The organic segment is estimated to account for one fourth revenue share of the source type segment by 2017-end is expected to lose points in the Basis Point Share index by 2022 over 2017.

Therapeutics segment is estimated to account for 15.1% revenue share of the application segment by 2017 end and is expected to gain points in the Basis Point Share index by 2022 over 2017.

The largest share is contributed by Europe region in the aromatherapy market. This represents one-third of the market revenue share in the year 2017, and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR across the forecast period.\

Food & beverages segment is estimated to account for one-fifth of the revenue share of the application segment by 2017 end.

Segmentation

Source Type

Natural

Organic

Form

Absolute

Concentrates

Blends

Key players featured in Fact.MR’s report on the global lime oil market include Aromaaz International, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd., Plant Therapy Essential Oils, doTERRA International, Aksuvital, Young Living Essentials Oils LC and Biolandes.

