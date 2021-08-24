Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

250 Pages Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Flexible 3D Printing Medical Devices Market.



Market Taxonomy Product Type 3D Printers

3D Bio-Printers

Materials

Software & Services End User Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharma and Biotech Companies Application Implants

Tissue Engineering

External Wearable Devices Technology Laser Beam Melting

Photo polymerization

Three-Dimensional Printing

Electron Beam Melting

Droplet Deposition (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report) Although North America is expected to dominate the global 3D printing medical devices market, sales of these devices in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022. Europe will continue to be the second largest market for 3D printing medical devices, in terms of revenues.

Scope Factors such as soaring demand for patient-specific medical devices in maxillofacial surgery and orthopedics, advancements in 3D-printing technology, and government funding are expected to influence growth of the global 3D printing medical devices market. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global 3D printing medical devices market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global 3D printing medical devices market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Medical device manufacturers, research institutes, and raw material suppliers in the global 3D printing medical devices market can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and medical journals pertaining to 3D-printing medical devices. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global 3D printing medical devices market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global 3D printing medical devices market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global 3D printing medical devices market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – 3D printing medical devices. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global 3D printing medical devices market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of 3D printing medical devices. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for 3D printing medical devices manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, regulatory approvals, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. The Fact.MR’s report offers segment-wise forecast and analysis for covering the broad scope of global 3D printing medical devices market. The market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, technology, end-user, and region. In this segmentation analysis, a detailed country-wise forecast has been provided across all key market parameters. The report’s last section comprises of the global 3D printing medical devices market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global 3D-printing medical devices market. The global 3D printing medical devices market is expected to exceed US$ 1,700 Mn in revenues by 2022-end, according to a recent research by Fact.MR. The global 3D printing medical devices market is poised to exhibit a high double-digit CAGR during 2017 to 2022. Introduction of 3D-printed tablets has paved new opportunities for 3D-printing technology, increasing its application across the pharmaceutical industry. Numerous collaborations have been witnessed worldwide, between academic institutions and major players in the market, who are investing heavily in R&D activities. 3D-printing technology has been revolutionizing the preclinical drug testing, making the testing on 3D-printed organs convenient, thereby resulting into the provision of a substitute for animal testing. This technology is also making it easy for surgeons to improve the complicated procedures’ success rate. The aforementioned factors are expected to augment demand for 3D printing medical devices in the years to come. Potential of 3D-printing in transforming medical devices’ use to treat various diseases is impacting the healthcare sector, enabling construction of non-implantable and implantable medical devices, and cost-effective customizable medical devices. Rise in demand for medical devices that match a patient’s anatomy in orthopedic, and maxillofacial surgery is favoring expansion of medical 3D-printing industry. Facilitating surgeons in planning surgeries, 3D printing medical devices help in lowering operative risks encountered during complex procedures, reduce duration of anesthesia exposure, decrease risk of infection, enable patients in recovering faster, and dramatically reduce time of hospital stay. These factors might further impact the market growth over the forecast period. 6 Key Estimations for Future of 3D printing medical devices market Followed by tissue engineering, implants will continue to be the most lucrative application of the 3D-printing medical devices, in terms of revenues. Sale of 3D-printing medical devices for application in building external wearable devices is estimated to exhibit a comparatively lower CAGR through 2022. Software & services are anticipated to remain preferred among products in the global market. Revenues from software & services are expected to account for more than one-third share of the market throughout the forecast period. In addition, sales of 3D-printing materials will exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022. Photo polymerization is projected to remain the largest adopted technology in the global market for 3D-printing medical devices, followed by the laser beam melting technology. In addition, sales of electron beam melting technology, and three-dimensional printing technology are expected to exhibit a similar CAGR through 2022. On the basis of end-users, hospitals will remain dominant in the market, with sales poised to exceed revenues worth US$ 1,000 Mn by 2022-end. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will emerge as the fastest expanding market for 3D-printing medical devices during the forecast period. In terms of revenues, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region for growth of the market. The report profiles key players operating in the market, which include Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Stratasys Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, Renishaw plc, Groupe Gorgé SA, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC GmbH, General Electric Company, Carbon, Inc., Biomedical Modeling Inc., and 3D Systems Corporation.

