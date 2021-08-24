Church of Scientology Nashville Honors Top Volunteers on World Humanitarian Day

Nashville, TN, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — The World Humanitarian Day open house at the Nashville Church of Scientology acknowledged volunteers and inspired others to take action, exemplifying the spirit of the day.

The Nashville Church of Scientology held an open house on World Humanitarian Day to acknowledge volunteers, while also lifting up others to help people in times of need. “Helping others is an incredible virtue, and one that should be recognized more often,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Nashville Church of Scientology.

2020 saw a great need from volunteers, and many people delivered to bring help.

The Church of Scientology’s Volunteer Ministers took part in an initiative designed to keep communities safe while cities and states reopened. They distributed over 15,000 “Stay Well” booklets to local stores, restaurants, grocery stores, clinics, hospitals and homes in the Nashville area.

Other Volunteer Ministers were able to help by delivering groceries each week with the Nashville General Hospital Foundation. One Volunteer Minister took it upon herself to deliver 600 bags of groceries to more than 280 households, traveling more than 3,600 miles. She was specially recognized during the World Humanitarian Day Open House.

The Church of Scientology’s Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid 1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who said, “The Volunteer Minister helps ‘on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.'”

The Volunteer Minister program was expressly intended for use by Scientologists and non- Scientologists alike. Transcending all ethnic, cultural and religious boundaries, the Volunteer Ministers program is there for anyone in need of help. Volunteer Minister training is available free of charge through the Scientology Volunteer Minister website to anyone who wishes to help others, at www.volunteerministers.org.