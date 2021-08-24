Bariatric Audience Changes the Game With New Technology

Bariatric Audience, the leading bariatric marketing agency, has developed new technology that boosts their results.

Atlanta, GA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Bariatric Audience, the leading bariatric marketing agency, has developed new technology that boosts their results. This technology is designed to target prospects that are online researching bariatric procedures. So far, the results are making a significant difference for their clients.

“With the results we deliver, every bariatric surgeon in the country should be working with us. We work exclusively with only one practice per major city or geo, so surgeons should lock in their territory and lock out their competition,” said Jeff Tormey, founder of Bariatric Audience.

Just how significant are these results? Here is just one example of what Bariatric Audience delivered to one practice partnering with their agency. At the start, they had between 10 to 20 in-person consultations each month. After partnering with Bariatric Audience, they increased that to 80 to 100. That growth is staggering. The number of patients increased so dramatically that the two surgeons could not handle the volume so a third surgeon is joining the practice.

A Full-Service Bariatric Marketing Agency:

While this technology is a game-changer, it isn’t the only service Bariatric Audience offers. Far from it. As a full-service marketing agency, they address all your online advertising needs, from search engine optimization to your Google My Business Page.

If your goal is to increase patient demand and your bottom line, now is the time to work with Bariatric Audience. Contact them today to schedule a consultation.

Bariatric Audience is the leading online marketing company for weight loss surgeons and practices. They offer comprehensive solutions to drive traffic to your practice, both online and in-person. With their help, you can increase your bottom line and transform your weight loss surgery practice.

For more details, please visit https://bariatricaudience.com

