Head of Vietnam’s EloQ Communications joins PRCA Global Qualifications Board

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has revealed a new global Qualifications Board to oversee the strategy and development of its qualifications programme. Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications (Vietnam), was appointed to the board.

The Qualifications Board is comprised of communications leaders from around the world, seeking to develop world-leading education programmes that deliver impactful results for communications professionals in all sectors.

Qualifications Board members:

– Genevieve Bosah, Lecturer in Media and MA Programme Coordinator Journalism and Media Communications, University of Hertfordshire

– Orla Clancy, Client Director at AM O’Sullivan PR and Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Strategic Magazine

– Liam FitzPatrick, Managing Consultant, Donhead Consultants

– David Holdstock, Director of Communications, Local Government Association

– Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director, EloQ Communications

– Wendy Moran, former Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader MSc Public Relations and BA (Hons) PR and Marketing at Manchester Metropolitan University Business School

– Dr. Craig J Selby, Director of Orchan Consulting Asia

– Eva Sogbanmu, Head of Communications, Asia Pacific, JLL

– Sarut Tangteerapong, Account Director, Vero

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le MPRCA, Managing Director of EloQ Communications said:

“I’m eager to be a part of this board to take part in building high-quality education programs for PR students and professionals from around the globe. This initiative will offer equal access to the latest industry know-how for PR practitioners everywhere. I look forward to working alongside other colleagues to raise PR standards worldwide and bring representation from Vietnam to the global table. ”

PRCA Director General Francis Ingham MPRCA said:

“This is an exciting and important step in our pursuit to raise PR standards around the world. The international experience and expertise on our Qualifications board will ensure our programme is relevant and accessible for all PR professionals, irrespective of where they are based in the world.”

Besides being a member of the PRCA Global Qualifications Board, Dr. Ly-Le is also a board member of PRCA SEA Regional Board, and advisor at Vietnam Public Relations Network (VNPR), to produce helpful guidance for PR professionals and tackle issues such as evaluation, diversity, talent, client-agency relationships, and professional development.

About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body.

We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 70 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards in the UK and overseas through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for authorities raising standards of local government communication.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com