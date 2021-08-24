Stainless Steel Fasteners Manufacturers, Specifications and its Types.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Ananka Fasteners is a leading Stainless Steel Fasteners Manufacturer in India, producing a wide range of stainless steel fasteners in various sizes, grades, and scales. We also manufacture, supply, export our wide range of Nut, Bolt, Screw, Rods, Stainless steel fasteners , etc from Mumbai to different parts of the countries and continents

What is a Fastener?

A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components. Welding is an example of creating permanent joints. Steel fasteners are usually made of stainless steel, carbon steel, or alloy steel.

How are fasteners made?

Fasteners are manufactured with high precision. We use the latest technology equipment & machinery with skilled labour is what makes a perfect Fastener.

Application of Fastener

When selecting a fasteners for industrial applications, it is important to consider a variety of factors. The threading, the applied load on the fastener, the stiffness of the fastener, and the number of fasteners needed should all be taken into account.

When choosing a Steel fasteners for a given application, it is important to know the specifics of that application to help select the proper material for the intended use. Factors that should be considered include:

Accessibility

Environment, including temperature, water exposure, and potentially corrosive elements

Installation process

Materials to be joined

Reusability

Weight restrictions

Specification of Stainless Steel Fasteners

Fasteners Specification– ASTM A193 & ASME SA193 for bolts and ASTM A194 and ASME SA194

Standard of Stainless-Steel Fasteners– IS, ANSI, ASTM DIN, ISO, JIS, GB, ASME, BS, UNI and all International Standards

Stainless Steel Fasteners/ Bolts Size– M10, M4, M16, M36 M2.5, M6, M30, M12, M8, M14, M2, M3, M20, M24, M5 to M160

Length of Stainless-Steel Fasteners- 3 mm to 200 mm

Stainless Steel Studs, Bolts Threads– BSF, UNF METRIC, UNC, BSW, or as required

Raw Materials of Source– JSPL, Usha Martin, Tata Steel, Mukund Steel, RINL, Dhamma Steel, etc

Head Drive– Phillips, Slotted, Phillips/Slot, Six-Lobe, etc.

Test Certificate of Stainless-Steel Bolting- As per EN 10204 / 3.1 Manufacturer Test Certificate

