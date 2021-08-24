Common Types & Uses of Reducing Flanges

Vadodara, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

What is a Reducing Flange?

When there is a change in pipe size, reducing flanges are used. The dominant flange (dimensions) corresponds to the larger pipe size (NPT), but has a smaller diameter to correspond to the smaller pipe size (NPT). These flanges are often available in blind, slip-on, threaded, and weld neck configurations.

They are available in all pressure classes and are an excellent choice for joining two different sizes of pipe. This style of flange should not be utilised where a rapid change, such as at a pump, might cause undesirable turbulence.

Uses of Reducing Flanges:

In pipe-to-pipe connections, reducing flanges are employed.

Reducing flanges are easier to install than non-reducing flanges.

When you need to connect different sized flanges, they are the best choice.

These flanges are available in a variety of materials and pressures.

Welding, glueing, or clamping flanges of similar dimensions with various connecting components secures reducing flanges.

They provide the simplest and least expensive means of joining two flanges of differing sizes.

Type of Reducing flanges:

Except for the bore and hub measurements, the flange will have the larger pipe size parameters. Reducing flanges are often available in one of three configurations:

Welding Neck flange

Slip-On flange

Threaded flange

The most important aspect of reducing flanges is that they offer a low-cost solution to connect pipes of different sizes.

■ Weld Neck and Slip-On:

Complete the welding procedure by connecting the flange sides that correspond to the larger diameter of the pipe. Repeat the welding process on the other side of the reducing flange for the lower pipe size. The reduction procedure has now joined both diameters of pipes. Take the required steps to ensure that the inside diameters of the pipes on both sides are appropriately aligned with the Flange’s ID.

■ Threaded Flange:

To begin, thread any one size of pipe to one side of the flange. Assemble the pipe so that it reaches the desired depth inside the flange. Repeat the operation with the opposite size of pipe.

Welding is done on the outside of the pipe after threading to strengthen the strength of the connection in high pressure and temperature situations.

