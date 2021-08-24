6 Types You Need To know About Carbon Steel Flanges

Carbon Steel Flanges, CS Flanges, Carbon Steel Flange Manufacturer, Suppliers, Exporter in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Carbon Steel Flanges is an iron-carbon alloy with up to 2.1 weight percent carbon. Carbon steels do not have a minimum specified content of other alloying elements, but they do frequently contain manganese. Carbon steel flanges have a lower melting point due to their high carbon content.

Carbon Steel Flanges is manufactured using precision and high-quality raw materials. Various types of flanges are available, including slip-on flanges, blind flanges, weld neck flanges, and many others.

When carbon steel flanges are fastened to a pipe, they form a rim at the end of the pipe. It is used to close the ends of pipelines, valves, and other connections. It has a raised face and backups for easy installation and has a high tensile strength.

Carbon steel slip on flanges are essentially a ring that is placed over the pipe end, with the flange face expanding sufficiently from the end of the pipe to apply a weld bead on the inside diameter. The carbon content of carbon steel pipe flanges is higher.

Carbon Steel Flanges Types

Orifice Flanges

Orifice flanges are used in conjunction with orifice metres to measure the flow rate of liquids or gases in a pipeline. Pressure “Tappings” are machined into the orifice flange in pairs, mostly on two sides, directly opposite each other. This eliminates the need for separate orifice carriers or pipe wall tappings.

Orifice Flanges generally come with either Raised Faces or RTJ (Ring Type Joint) facings. For all intensive purposes, they are the same as weld neck and slip on flanges with additional machining.

Companion Flanges

A Companion Flange is a flange that has a hub that is either socket or threaded that you would attach to your pipe.

A flange that corresponds to another flange is referred to as a companion flange. This type of flange has bolt holes that line up with another flange. A companion flange is an essential part of a pipeline or plumbing system.

Blind Flanges

A Blind Flange is solid in the middle and you would bolt to a companion flange to terminate a line. This type of flange does not have a hub.

In fact, a blind flange may be built into the final length of pipe during pipeline construction. Like a regular flange, a blind flange has mounting holes around the perimeter and gasket sealing rings machined into the mating surface.

Lap Joint Flanges

A lap-joint flange is a two-part assembly that consists of a stub end with a lap-joint ring flange placed over it. After welding the stub end to the pipe, the flange ring can be rotated to align with the mating flange. This flange connection is especially useful for large or difficult-to-adjust flanges.

Slip-on Flanges

Slip-on flange, also known as SO flange. It is a type of flange that slides over the pipe and has an internal design that is slightly larger than the pipe. Because the flange’s inner diameter is slightly larger than the pipe’s outer diameter, the SO flange can be directly connected to equipment or pipe via fillet welds at the top and bottom of the flange. It is used to insert the pipe into the flange’s inner hole.

Threaded Flanges

Threaded Carbon flanges are similar to slip-on pipe flanges, except that the threaded pipe flange bore has tapered threads.

Threaded pipe flanges are used with externally threaded pipes. The advantage of these pipe flanges is that they can be attached without the use of welding. Threaded pipe flanges are frequently used for small diameter, high pressure applications.

Other Carbon Steel Flanges Types

