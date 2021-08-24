RockItCoin Provides OTC Trading Support

Chicago, IL, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — RockItCoin is pleased to announce that they provide OTC trading support to allow larger investors to buy and sell cryptocurrency with ease. OTC trading transactions have a minimum purchase of $10,000 and give investors access to a single point of contact to ensure smooth transactions.

RockItCoin provides one-on-one support to help investors manage their cryptocurrency transactions to ensure wise investment decisions. With reduced rates for bulk transactions, investors will see an improved return on their investments with fast settlement to avoid waiting for their funds when they sell their cryptocurrency.

Getting started with OTC Bitcoin trading through RockItCoin is straightforward. Each client works directly with a designated OTC manager who walks them through the process and ensures they understand how OTC trading works. The OTC manager can help individuals complete their transactions and understand how to invest their money in the cryptocurrency market. They provide support through every step of the process, answering questions and giving valuable insight into the world of cryptocurrency trading.

Anyone interested in learning about Bitcoin OTC trading can find out more by visiting the RockItCoin website or by calling 1-888-702-4826.

About RockItCoin: RockItCoin is a leading provider of bitcoin ATMs throughout the United States. These machines make it easy for anyone to buy, sell or convert cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. Individuals simply set up a digital wallet, and they’re ready to make transactions at any Bitcoin ATM.

