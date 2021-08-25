Market Leader – Syngas & Derivatives Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The syngas & derivatives market is estimated at 2,45,557 MWth in 2020 and is projected to reach 4,06,860 MWth by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2025. The chemicals segment is estimated to lead the syngas & derivatives market in 2020, owing to increasing demand for derivatives such as methanol, ammonia, and FT synthesis products to manufacture chemical intermediates for use in chemical synthesis and to manufacture fertilizers and petrochemicals. In addition, high demand for chemical intermediaries in the production of hygiene and sanitization and pharmaceutical products due to outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to fuel the growth of syngas and its derivatives in the chemical segment. Manufacture of chemicals and fuels was marked as critical infrastructure and as essential goods and services, which led to continuation in the operations and production of syngas derived chemicals, fuel, and electricity to meet the demand across the world. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns due to excess usage of traditional fuels are expected to fuel the growth of the syngas & derivatives market.

Major companies such as Sasol Limited (South Africa), Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark), Air Liquide S.A.(France), Siemens AG (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (US), KBR Inc. (US), Linde plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), TechnipFMC PLC (UK), McDermott International, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Chiyoda Corporation (Japan), Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (US), Yara International ASA (Norway), Methanex Corporation (Canada), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US), Dow Inc. (US) and John Wood Group PLC (UK), and others are key players in the syngas & derivatives market. These players have been focusing on developmental strategies, such as expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, which have helped them expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets. They have also been adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as contracts, agreements, new product developments, acquisitions, and expansions, to enhance their current position in the syngas & derivatives market.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (US) is a leading manufacturer of industrial gases in the world. The company manufactures hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and syngas under the process gases division. Air Products provides coal gasification technology with processes such as Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC), polygeneration, Gas-To-Liquids (GTL), Coal-To-Liquids (CTL), Coal-To-Chemicals (CTC), and Substitute Natural Gas (SNG). The company has a geographic presence in over 50 countries.

In May 2020, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark) have signed global Alliance Agreement for collaboration on large-scale ammonia, methanol, and/or dimethyl ether projects around the world. The Alliance Agreement provides Air Products access to Topsoe’s technology license(s) and the supply of certain engineering design, equipment, high-performance catalysts and technical services for ammonia, methanol and/or dimethyl ether plants to be built, owned and operated by Air Products. The collaboration allows for the integration of Topsoe’s technology into many Air Products’ technologies including gasification of various feedstocks, and synthesis gas processes.

In May 2020, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has signed a definitive agreement with PT. Bakrie Capital Indonesia and PT. Ithaca Resources to build, own and operate facilities and supply methanol under a long-term on-site contract for a world-scale coal-to-methanol production facility in Bengalon, East Kalimantan, Indonesia. Under the long-term on-site contract, PT. Bakrie Capital Indonesia and PT. Ithaca Resources will supply the coal feedstock and have committed to offtake the methanol production for sale within Indonesia. Air Products will invest about USD 2.0 billion to build, own and operate the air separation, gasification, syngas clean-up, utilities and methanol production assets to produce methanol for Bakrie and Ithaca. This facility—including Air Products’ proprietary Syngas Solutions dry-feed gasifier—will enable nearly two million tons per year of methanol to be produced from nearly six million TPY of coal. The project is expected onstream in 2024.

Sasol Limited (South Africa) is an integrated oil & gas group with a substantial interest in the chemical and energy industry. The company develops and commercializes technologies and builds world-scale facilities to manufacture a range of high-value products, including liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. The company operates globally through six business segments, including international energy, performance chemicals, base chemicals, mining, exploration & production, and group functions. The company is engaged in providing technology and feedstocks for use in the production of syngas. The company also produces syngas, which is further utilized in the production of chemicals and synthetic fuels.

In May 2020, Sasol Limited decided not to divest its downstream fuel retail business as part of its ongoing asset disposal process. The company’s strategy includes growing its fuel retail presence in South Africa and are focused on improving margins by looking for higher value markets for its existing production of fuels. Sasol’s energy business in South Africa has a strong brand of 410 retail convenience centres, which account for 11% of the regulated retail market.

In February 2015, Sasol entered into an agreement with Air Liquide S.A. (France) to outsource oxygen for industrial gas production at Sasol’s Secunda complex. Air Liquide invested about USD 221.8 million in the construction of the largest air separation unit (ASU) at Sasol’s synthetic fuels and chemicals complex in Secunda, South Africa, which operates at 5,000 tons per day to supply oxygen and nitrogen to Sasol’s proprietary synthetic fuels and chemicals manufacturing process. This strategy helped in obtaining oxygen, which is used in the production of synthetic fuels in the South Africa market. It also strengthened its partnership with Air Liquide.

Air Liquide S.A. (France) is one of the leading producers in the syngas & derivatives market. The company has strong product offerings that are distributed across various regions such as the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. It is primarily focused on inorganic growth strategies such as agreements & contracts to enhance its reach on a global scale, thereby helping it strengthen its product portfolio.

In April 2020, Air Liquide S.A. witnessed modest growth the first quarter of 2020 despite the gradual spread of COVID-19 around the world. The company recorded sales growth of +1% in the first quarter of 2020. The company’s sales reached USD 5.9 billion of which Gas & Services business segment recorded USD 5.7 billion sales. Gas & Services and Global Markets & Technologies progressed, while Engineering & Construction sales fell sharply, mainly reflecting the postponement of construction projects for third party clients to a later date. In Gas & Services, which accounts for 96% of Group sales, growth was particularly strong in Healthcare and Electronics. Europe and the Americas continued to post sales growth, while the Asia Pacific region was more penalized by the public health situation, particularly in China.

In April 2020, Air Liquide S.A. has signed 11 new contracts in the first quarter of 2020 for On-Site gas supply for its Industrial Merchant customers. These long-term On-Site agreements between Air Liquide and its large Industrial Merchant customers are established to supply Nitrogen, Oxygen or Hydrogen for a minimum of 10 years. On-Site gas production units are installed, operated and maintained directly at customer sites. On-Site supply solutions also reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions by eliminating most of the energy consumed to liquefy and transport industrial gas.

