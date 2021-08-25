Acoustic Insulation Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Acoustic Insulation Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 16.55 billion by 2025. Rising consumers’ awareness regarding health and noise pollution coupled with the improving standard of living are expected to be the primary factors responsible for the growth in the global acoustic insulation industry. Recent studies and development in science and technology have shown, the ill effects of high levels of noise on human health and work, the study also highlights the significance of sound barriers.

Rising concerns regarding employee comfort levels have propelled the use of noise cancelling materials in corporate offices as well as commercial buildings. The increase in the standard of living of people is most likely to drive the acoustic insulation materials demand in the residential construction segment so as to attain a peaceful environment inside the home.

Government initiatives, as well as regulation for controlling noise pollution, is also a major factor driving the global market. EPA has come up with certain standards to monitor noise produced in transportation and also sound seclusion of the building environment. The countries which form the European Union also regulates the impact, airborne and utilization of noise levels. There are also certain regulations which are imposed to ensure seclusion from external sound.

According to Italian law no. 447 of 2/10/95 both public and private entities will be suspended if found guilty for noise pollution. Many such laws and regulations are passed so as to control the sound produced from Planes, Ships, and automobiles.

Acoustic Insulation Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Glass wool

Rock wool

Foamed Plastic

Others

Acoustic Insulation End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Building & Construction

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace

Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International A/S, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Armacell, Paroc, BASF SE, and others are some of the key players in the industry. Companies have adopted strategies such as expanding their product portfolio, increasing their geographical reach and continuous innovations for sustaining in the market. Some of the other approaches used are mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and also the value chain integration.

