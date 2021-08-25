Metamaterial Market Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 25 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Metamaterials Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Metamaterials market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

The global metamaterials market size was estimated at USD 316.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 17.8%. Metamaterials are widely used in telecommunication and medical field. These materials are artificial having electromagnetic properties that may not be found in nature. The rare properties of metamaterial have led to the development of metamaterial antennas, sensors and lenses for minute wireless systems that are expected to be more efficient than other traditional systems. They exhibit a sensitive response to the dielectric media, strain, biological sensing applications and chemicals.

Metamaterials are artificial engineered materials that provide unique advantages over other conventional substitutes owing to properties that are not readily found in nature. They gain their distinctive properties from the structure of the homogeneities infused in them. Due to these factors, metamaterials have a long list of lucrative applications including invisible super lens, cloaking devices, absorbers and flat antennas which are highly impossible with traditional materials that are found in nature.

The growing demand for graphene based metamaterials in medical field is estimated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Need for implementing wireless telemetry systems in medical field is expected to increase significantly increased owing to necessity for early diagnosis of infections or diseases and continuous intensive care monitoring of physiological parameters. Sensors and microwave antennas are major components of telemetry systems since they provide communication between the base station and patient. Metamaterials show electromagnetic properties at frequencies which is expected to attract interests form physicist and microwave engineers. These factors are anticipated to drive the market growth and provide a potential base to metamaterials in the next seven years.

The global metamaterials market is driven by surge in wireless mobile communication, to improve the efficiency of solar photovoltaic cells and increasing investments by venture capital firms in the market. Metamaterials absorb a wide range of light with exceptionally high efficiency, which is expected to generate optical sensors and solar cells. These metamaterials can be extremely thin, saving weight and cost. Rising demand and awareness of benefits that solar cells provide to generate energy is expected to drive this technology. These materials can be extremely thin, saving both cost and weight.

Based on the application the global market can be segmented into medical, optic, sensing, radar, telecommunication and aerospace & defense. Radar and communication were the largest application segment in 2014 and are likely to dominate the market over the forecast period. Medical imaging is expected to grow at a significant growth rate owing to various innovations and product development in this field. Optics and sensing are expected to emerge as the fastest growing markets for metamaterials over the next seven years.

North America is expected to be the largest market for metamaterials owing to government research investments, particularly in communication infrastructure and defense sector. The intensity of active association between companies, universities and metamaterials technologies to develop various products for civilian use is estimated to drive the market demand in Asia pacific and Europe. Emerging economies such as Brazil, China, and India are highly investing in medical, defense and infrastructure to increase their economic development.

Key players in the global market are Applied EM, Kymeta, Teraview, Plasmonics Inc., JEM Engineering and Microwave Measurement Systems LLC. Other industry participants include Harris Corporation, Newport Corp. and Photonic Lattice Inc. Applied EM introduced tiny form factor antennas that reliably perform at low voltages and also developed enhanced electromagnetic simulation tools using asymptotic computational techniques.

