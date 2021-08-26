Acorn Experts deliver guide on why the LMS user experience is make or break

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — The LMS user experience, or UX, refers to the various factors that make the LMS effective, easy-to-use and enjoyable to engage with. The success of an eLearning initiative can quite literally hinge on the LMS UX. That’s why the Acorn subject matter experts, in their latest release, have explained what makes for a great UX and why it matters to not only learners, but administrators and organisations too.

More often than not, an organisation’s purpose for procuring an LMS is to create a culture of continuous learning and development. But this goal cannot be achieved if the LMS has a bad user experience. If learners find the user interface (UI) complicated, requiring training sessions to simply understand it, then using the system itself becomes a learning activity.

If learners find the LMS hard to navigate, they won’t use or engage with it. If administrators and managers struggle to use and see the benefits of it, they won’t become the effective role models they need to be.

The best LMS will be a combination of both brains and beauty. It will take into account a range of factors including usability, brand identity and gamification. It will also consider accessibility in terms of disabilities, offline access and performing as a multi-language system.

It’s not just about the learner however, it’s also important to think about the administrator and facilitator experience too. If the user interface is difficult to access, difficult to navigate or simply overly complicated to understand, admin may find themselves contending with issues that distract them from creating high-quality learning experiences for other users.

“Good user experiences will always lead directly to an even better ROI.” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “If learners engage with the LMS, you can bet it’s because the UX was intuitive. And where there’s high engagement, there’s smarter resource allocation because you’re not needing to adjust your investments to a new system or initiative.”

The Acorn experts’ full article on the LMS user experience can be found on their Acorn Labs blog here: https://bit.ly/3AvvW4R

