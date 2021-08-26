Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Growth by Emerging Trends, Analysis, & Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, Pets), Source (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, & Rest of World) – Global Forecast to 2026“, published by MarketsandMarkets™. The global probiotics in animal feed in the animal feed market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020. It is estimated to reach about USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026. The growing awareness about meat and dairy products, health concerns related to livestock, and rising industrialization of animal-processed products are the major factors driving the probiotics in the animal feed market. With the imposition of regulations by government agencies on the use of antibiotics, the demand for probiotics for animal feed is projected to remain high.

The poultry segment is projected to be the largest revenue contributor in the probiotics in animal feed market during the forecast period.

The poultry segment is accounted to hold the largest share of the probiotics in the animal feed market in 2020. Probiotics help improve the efficiency of feed and also enhance the feed intake among poultry. Probiotics are particularly important at a relatively young age for poultry as they help in stabilizing the intestinal bacteria, which are usually not present in chickens. These factors are contributing to the growth of probiotics in the poultry segment.

The yeast segment is projected to account for the fastest growth, by source, during the forecast period.

Probiotics in animal feed are considered an important ingredient in animal nutrition, with benefits similar to those in human nutrition. The ban on synthetic antimicrobial growth promoters (AGPs) in Europe in 2006 has increased attention towards the effects of yeast products on the overall performance of animal health. These products contain live microorganisms (probiotics in animal feed ) that confer positive health effects on the host.

The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is a dominant region in the global probiotics in animal feed market. Some factors that influence the market share include the presence of key players in the regions and awareness about the benefits of using probiotics in animal feed. The Asia Pacific region has diverse livestock breeds that can search and consume locally available feeds and are disease-resistant; however, they have lower productivity. Therefore, there is growing demand for probiotics in animal feed. The companies have a strong presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific, and also have manufacturing facilities across these regions and a strong distribution network.

Key players:

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the probiotics in animal feed market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Land OLakes (US), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ohly (Denmark), Lesaffre (France), Alltech (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan), Unique Biotech (India), and Pure Cultures (US).

