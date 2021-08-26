Flame Retardant Polyester Resins Market Top Key Player- Ashland, Tufcot Engineering Ltd, Eternal Materials Co., Ltd., Nuplex Industries Ltd, NetComposites Ltd, & more

Flame Retardant Polyester Resins Market: Introduction

Flame retardant polyester resin is a type of flame retardant resin whose base is polyester. Flame retardant is a chemical substance or compound which stops fire or its spreading through physical action or chemical reaction. Usually unsaturated polyester resins show poor resistance towards fire. However, developments in science & technology and growth in nanoscience have helped to enhance the flame retardance property of polyester resins.

The regional segmentation of the Keyword market is done as follows:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Flame Retardant Polyester Resins Market: Segmentation

The global flame retardant polyester resins market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

  • Halogenated flame retardant polyester resins
  • Chlorine containing
  • Bromine containing
  • Phosphorous containing flame retardant polyester resins
  • Tri-ethyl phosphate
  • Tris 2 chloroisopropyl phosphate
  • Dimethyl methyl phosphonate
  • ATH (aluminum tri hydrate) filled flame retardant polyester resins
  • Others

The global flame retardant polyester resins market is segmented on the basis of end use industry into:

  • Chemicals
  • Construction
  • Automotive & Aerospace
  • Marine & shipping
  • Others

Companies profiled in the report are:

  • Ashland
  • Tufcot Engineering Ltd
  • Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Nuplex Industries Ltd
  • NetComposites Ltd
  • Changzhou Tianma Group Co., Ltd
  • Sherfab

