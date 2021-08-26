What is the Regional Demand Outlook for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) diagnostics market to progress positively, surging at a CAGR of above 9% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Growing demand for point of care testing of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-infected patients and developments in the field of specific markers such as proteomics and genomic are set to accelerate market growth over the coming years.

Increase in the number of patients suffering from RSV infections has raised the overall burden of the disease, and, as such, has fuelled demand for RSV diagnostics globally. Approval of respiratory syncytial virus diagnostic assays & kits is further opening up various opportunities for market players.

North America dominates the market for respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics due to advanced technologies and innovation across the region, while the market in Asia Pacific is expected to surge at a high growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing burden of RSV infections among the population.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market for respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics to grow 2.3X in value by 2031, and reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031.

RSV diagnostic kits & assays account for more one-third of the global market share.

Market for RSV diagnostics in China to top US$ 253 Mn by 2031.

Demand for respiratory syncytial virus diagnostics in Canada to increase at CAGR of 7.4%.

Market in Japan anticipated to expand at CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2031.

New technological advancements in the field of diagnostics to boost market growth over next 10 years.

Key Market Segments Covered in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics Industry Research

By Technology

RSV Molecular Diagnostics

RSV Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunoassays

Differential Light Scattering

Artificial Intelligence

Liposomes

By End Users

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics at Hospitals

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics at Nursing Homes

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics at Commercial Laboratories

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostics at Public Health Laboratories

Winning Strategy of Key Market Players

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and patents. Inorganic growth activities witnessed in the market are acquisitions and partnership & collaborations.

Most companies are focussed on developing new and easy-to-use RSV diagnostic kits. Approval of technologically advanced diagnostic methods is expected to boost market growth over the coming years.

