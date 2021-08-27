Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

Microdermabrasion is a cosmetic technique used to remove dead skin cells from a human via a handheld device. Microdermabrasion is known to reduce signs of aging, make the skin appear cleaner, exfoliate the skin, etc. The global microdermabrasion devices market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 4% during a forecast period of 2020-2030.

Rise in the number of cases of skin conditions and increasing awareness about such esthetic procedures are some noteworthy factors that are key to augment the growth of the global microdermabrasion devices market. Demand for microdermabrasion devices is also significantly impacted by globalization and social media. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the market. However, in the long run, rise in the number of aesthetic procedures across the world will lead to the expansion of the microdermabrasion devices market size.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market Insights by Product

The global microdermabrasion devices market is mainly segregated into two product, i.e. capital equipment and accessories. Capital equipment is the dominant segment of the market, and accounts for over 60% market share. This is predominantly due to increasing demand for skin procedures, globally, and rise in awareness regarding microdermabrasion techniques. The accessories segment will see a gradual rise, mainly due to rising occurrence of skin diseases and increased health consciousness.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market Analysis by Application

By application, the global microdermabrasion devices market is separated into several segments – acne & scars, photo damage, anti-aging, hyperpigmentation, stretch marks, and others. Among these, the dominant segment is the anti-aging segment, which has a decent share of 28%, mainly due to rise in the decrepit population and increasing awareness of such procedures across the world. The acne & scars segment is predicted to witness steady growth, owing to the rising beauty trend and increasing non-invasive skin care procedures.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the microdermabrasion devices market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, technology, application, end user, and key regions.

Type Technology Application End User Region Capital Equipment Crystal Microdermabrasion Acne & Scars Hospitals North America Accessories Diamond Microdermabrasion Photo Damage Dermatology Clinics Latin America Others Anti-aging Others Europe Hyperpigmentation Asia Pacific Stretch Marks Middle East & Africa

Microdermabrasion Devices Market Analysis by End User

Based on end user, the global microdermabrasion devices market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others. Out of these, the hospitals segment has a majority share of approximately 60% in the market. A key factor in this being, the preference of people having skin care procedures in well-equipped hospitals and the prevalence of skin diseases along with safety & security issues. However, the dermatology clinics segment is set to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of private clinics with more convenient facilities and private spas.

There are two key technologies used in a microdermabrasion procedure, which are crystal microdermabrasion and diamond microdermabrasion. In these, the diamond microdermabrasion segment holds a majority share of 70% in the market, mainly due to an increase in the geriatric population resulting in more demand for skin procedures such as microdermabrasion, especially in Western countries.

