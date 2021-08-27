Market Share: Relational Database Management Systems, Worldwide, Trends, Forecast to 2031

Global Relational Database Management Systems Market: Overview

The relational database management systems are one of the prime technologies that have maintained their prominence over the years. With the emergence of technological solutions, the enterprises are increasingly using relational database management systems for handling a significant amount of data.

Enterprises are deploying relational database management systems as it is an easy and effective way for the creation and handling of the enterprise database. The relational database management systems are used for creating a relational database as this database is used in both processing of transactions and business intelligence applications.

The relational database management system is also known as RDBMS. It is a type of DBMS, i.e., a database management system available in a row-based table structure and connects related data elements. The relational database management system offers unique functions that help in maintaining the accuracy and consistency of the row-based data.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

The global relational database management system market can be categorized based on deployment, type, end-use industry, and region. In terms of deployment, the relational database management system market can be classified into on premise and cloud based deployment. Based on type, the global relational database management system market can be categorized into in-memory, disk-based, and others.

In terms of end-use industry, the relational database management system market can be divided into banking, finance, and insurance (BFSI); IT and telecom; retail and e-commerce; health, manufacturing; and others. Based on geography, the global relational database management system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Global Relational Database Management Systems Market: Key Players

Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, PostgreSQL, Teradata, Amazon, MariaDB, and Informix Corporation, among others .

Global Relational Database Management Systems Market: Segmentation

The global relational database management systems market is segmented on the basis of deployment and region.

Segmentation Based on Deployment:

On the basis of the deployment, the relational database management systems market can be segmented into on premise and cloud based deployment.

Regional analysis for Global Relational database management systems includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



