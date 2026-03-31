LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Solution Deployed at Major Paper Mill in Finland

Helsinki, Finland, 2026-03-31 — /EPR Network/ — Finland’s leading paper mill has completed a major lighting upgrade, installing an advanced LED explosion-proof lighting system throughout its production facility. The project is part of a wider initiative to improve workplace safety while also reducing the company’s environmental footprint.

Paper mills are high-risk environments due to the presence of combustible dust and chemicals in the air, making explosion-proof lighting essential. The new LED lights provide high-quality illumination with minimal energy consumption, offering both operational efficiency and safety benefits.

“Our employees’ safety is of utmost importance to us, and the new LED explosion-proof lighting system is helping us meet the highest safety standards,” said Mikael Laine, operations manager at the paper mill. “Additionally, the energy savings from the LEDs will help us reduce our carbon footprint and operational costs.”

As Finland continues to focus on sustainable industrial practices, LED explosion-proof lighting is expected to see widespread adoption in the paper industry. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights