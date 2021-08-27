Plastic Baby Bottles Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Plastic Baby Bottles market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Plastic Baby Bottles

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Plastic Baby Bottles. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Plastic Baby Bottles Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=166



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Plastic Baby Bottles, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Plastic Baby Bottles Market.

A recent research by Fact.MR estimates the global baby bottles market to register an average expansion over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Shifting eating habits from healthy & regular balanced diet toward excessive fast food consumption has incurred several difficulties in breastfeeding for new mothers. In addition, parents are eager to pay more for high quality products related to baby care, such as baby bottles. These factors might fuel adoption of baby bottles over the forecast period. Revenues from the global baby bottles market are estimated to exceed US$ 3,000 Mn by 2022-end.

BPA-free Plastic Baby Bottles – A Major Trend in the Global Baby Bottles Market

A major trend witness in the global market for baby bottles is introduction of BPA-free plastic baby bottles. Various hazardous effects have been associated with BPA, which include risks of breast as well as prostate cancer, infertility, heart diseases, and diabetes. The linings of baby bottles made up of plastic contain BPA, which further gets mixed with contents present in the bottles after continuous reheating, mechanical pressure, and when in contact with high pH detergents. This is why several countries, such as the EU, have banned utilization of baby bottles made of plastic, or, those containing BPA. These factors might impact growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=166

Manufacturers of baby care products are now concentrating on BPA-free baby bottles production. However, increasing skepticism of consumers related to chemicals contained in plastic material has led toward a decline in demand for plastic baby bottles. The glass baby bottles are therefore gaining higher popularity across the globe. Moreover, several other materials are used for production of baby bottles, which include stainless steel, silicone, and polypropylene, as these materials provide properties of both glass as well as plastic. Owing to its resilience, and being chemical-free and bacterial-resistant, stainless steel is being utilized for manufacturing baby bottles. But, as stainless steel is comparatively heavier than glass, and plastic, they undergo deformation at very low temperatures, and therefore cannot be kept in freezers.

Baby Bottles Markets in APEJ & MEA to Register a Parallel Expansion through 2022

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is estimated to retain its dominance in the global baby bottles market, in terms of revenues. In addition, the baby bottles markets in APEJ and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are estimated to witness a parallel expansion at 4.3% CAGR through 2022.

Baby bottle sales for infants of age group 6-18 months will surpass US$ 1,500 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. By sales channel, specialty stores will remain the largest segment in the global market, followed by modern trade. However, online sales channel for baby bottles are projected to register the fastest expansion through 2022.

6-9 ounces size of baby bottles will account for approximately half revenue share of the market over the forecast period. 6-9 ounces baby bottles are estimated to remain sought-after among parents, with sales projected to register an above-average expansion through 2022.

Plastic Baby Bottles to Remain Preferred among Parents Globally

Plastic baby bottles will remain preferred among parents around the world. Glass baby bottle sales will register a comparatively faster expansion through 2022. This growth in sales of baby bottles made up of glass is because glass eliminates the health-effects caused by plastic material.

Key players profiled in Fact.MR’s report include Summer Infant, Inc., Richell Corporation, Medela, Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Comotomo, Artsana S.p.A., Munchkin, Inc., Handi-Craft Company, Mayborn Group Limited, Pigeon Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/166

Key Question answered in the survey of Plastic Baby Bottles market report:

Sales and Demand of Plastic Baby Bottles

Growth of Plastic Baby Bottles Market

Market Analysis of Plastic Baby Bottles

Market Insights of Plastic Baby Bottles

Key Drivers Impacting the Plastic Baby Bottles market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Plastic Baby Bottles market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Plastic Baby Bottles

More Valuable Insights on Plastic Baby Bottles Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Plastic Baby Bottles, Sales and Demand of Plastic Baby Bottles, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Seamless Steel Pipes Industry Survey Report till 2031: Fact.MR –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMtBHmL-maw

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com