Medical Vacuum Systems Market worth $1.6 billion – Global Leading Key Players and Recent Developments

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The adoption of medical vacuum systems is growing across major healthcare markets. This trend is further supported by technological advancements in vacuum systems, stringent regulatory frameworks mandating the use of vacuum systems, the increasing number of target surgical procedures across major markets, and the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Medical Vacuum System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024 from USD 1.1 billion in 2018.

Therapeutic applications dominate the medical vacuum system market

On the basis of application, the global medical vacuum systems industry is segmented into pharma-biotech manufacturing, therapeutic applications, diagnostic applications, and research applications. The therapeutic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 due to the rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing use of NPWT for diabetic ulcer management, and the increasing number of target medical procedures across major markets.

Hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers segment account for the largest share of the medical vacuum system market.

On the basis of end user, segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers; diagnostic laboratories; pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers; and research laboratories and academic institutes. Hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers accounted for the largest share of this market, primarily due to the high demand for vacuum systems and a growing number of target procedures conducted annually. This, in turn, is attributed to technological advancements such as device miniaturization and the procedural efficiency of vacuum systems in this application area.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical vacuum systems market in 2018. The dominant position of this region in the medical vacuum systems industry is due to technology advancements; cleanroom mandates, manufacturing guidelines, and surgical protocols; increased number of target medical procedures and trauma cases; a growing number of end users; the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures; and rising expenditure healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Gardner Denver Holdings (US), Busch Holding GmbH (Germany), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei ZOLL Medical Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), ConvaTec (UK), INTEGRA Holdings (US), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (US), Medela AG (Switzerland), Air Techniques (US), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Precision Medical, Inc. (US), Medicop (Slovenia), and Ohio Medical Corporation (US) are some major players in the global medical vacuum systems market.

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden) is one of the leading companies in the field of medical vacuum systems and pumps. It develops, manufactures, and sells oil-lubricated rotary vane pumps, oil-sealed vacuum pumps, and other related accessories. Atlas Copco has strengthened its presence in the medical vacuum systems market through growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions. For instance, during 2015–2019 the company acquired many other firms in Germany, the US, and the UK for the enhancement of its vacuum pump business. Furthermore, in 2017, Atlas Copco also inaugurated a manufacturing plant in the US in order to increase the company’s productivity in this region. Through such strong business strategies, the company is expected to witness high growth in the medical vacuum systems market in the coming years.

