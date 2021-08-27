Fats & Oils Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — According to MarketsandMarkets: The global fats and oils market is estimated at USD 236.7 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach USD 285.2 billion by 2026. The market has a promising growth potential due to a plethora of factors, including the rising awareness to use healthier alternatives such vegetable-derived oils among the consumers, increasing health concerns about traditional fats, and increased consumption of processed and baked food items.

Apart from food industry, vegetable fats and oils are also increasingly used for industrial applications, such as soaps, detergents, paints, oleochemicals, the major one of them being biodiesel.

Report Objectives:

Determining and projecting the size of the fats & oils market, with respect to type, application, form, source, and regional markets, from 2021 to 2026.

Analyzing and projecting the optimistic, pessimistic, and realistic impacts of COVID-19 on the market, with respect to type, application, form, source, and regional markets between 2019 and 2022

Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions

Providing detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

Analyzing the micro-markets, with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

Opportunity: Emerging application of fats and oils as substitutes of trans-fats

Trans-fats are unsaturated fatty acids formed during the hydrogenation of vegetable oils or are found in animal products naturally produced in the gut of grazing animals. Consumption of trans-fat raises the level of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the blood. An elevated LDL blood cholesterol level can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular. Trans-fats are found in many food products, such as vegetable shortenings, stick margarine, refrigerated dough products (such as biscuits and cinnamon rolls), snack foods, coffee creamers, cookies, cakes, frozen pies, frozen pizza, and fast food.

Owing to the increased health consciousness among consumers, trans-fats are gradually replaced by a much healthier substitute, namely unsaturated liquid vegetable oils, such as olive, canola, corn, or soy oils.

Challenge: High dependence on imports, leading to high costs of end-products

There is a significant gap between the demand and supply of oilseed processed products, such as edible oil, owing to the limited availability of oilseeds in some domestic markets. For instance, India and European countries import palm oil on a large scale from Indonesia and Malaysia, which are the leading producers, owing to the favorable climatic conditions of these countries. Palm oil is widely used in the confectionery products sector, which experiences high demand in India and other European countries.

Similarly, the European personal care product manufacturers depend on high-cost imports of shea butter from South Africa, which accounts for a significant share of its production. Due to the high dependence of these countries on imports of palm oil and shea butter, respectively, their import cost as well as the cost of the end products increases, which serves as a challenge for the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the fats & oils market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fats & oils. The region is home to two important palm and palm kernel oil-producing countries namely Malaysia, and Indonesia: and two major fats & oils consuming countries namely China, and India. This is one of the significant factor which ensures that Asia pacific region is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market in fats & oils.

Key Market Players:

Key global market players offer wide range of fats & oils products in the retail chain. While prominent palm oil producing companies are present in Asia pacific region. The soybean oil producing companies capture the North American market. The key companies in the fats and oils market are Associated British Foods PLC (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Bunge Limited (US), Wilmar International Limited (Singapore). Various strategies, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, were adopted by the key companies to remain competitive in the fats & oils market.