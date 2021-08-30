Outdoor Garden Tables Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Outdoor Garden Tables market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Outdoor Garden Tables

Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market: Segmentation A table has been provided below on the basis of product, material, sales channel, and region in the global outdoor garden furniture market. Region North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

APEJ

Japan

MEA Product Tables

Coffee Table

Side Table

Bistro Table

Picnic table

Chairs

Foldable

Conventional

Patio Swings

Hammocks

Porch Swings

Dining Sets

Seating Sets

Accessories

Furniture Covers

Umbrellas

Gazebos

Others

Other Product Types Material Plastic

Metal

Wood

Other Material Types Sales Channel Independent Furniture Stores

Franchised Furniture Stores

Modern Trade

Furniture Retail Chains

Brand Outlets

Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market – Scope of the Report The global outdoor garden furniture market has shown an impressive growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029, according to a new Fact.MR study. The study provides the key trends that are currently shaping the growth of the global outdoor garden furniture market. This newly published insightful report sheds light on the key dynamics, which are foreseen to transform the future of the global outdoor garden furniture market. This, in turn, is likely to create lucrative opportunities for incumbents as well as emerging players associated with the global outdoor garden furniture market. The global outdoor garden furniture market report is an intricate market intelligence on the key growth determinants, challenges, market trends and opportunities, which influence the graph of the global outdoor garden furniture market eventually. The report initially imparts an overview of the global outdoor garden furniture market, considering current and future furniture prospects to unveil attractive verticals appertaining to the adoption of outdoor garden furniture across key regional markets. An inclusive assessment on the key outdoor garden furniture manufacturers profiled in the report enables the reader to gain thorough insights that have been derived from the business performance across the regional markets. A list of key companies operating in the global outdoor garden furniture market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this comprehensive research study. Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market: Opportunity Analysis The study provides a detailed intelligence on factors influencing the demand, sales, and revenue generations within the global outdoor garden furniture market around the world. The opportunity analysis included in the report is helpful for readers to find white spaces in the global outdoor garden furniture market, which in turn, triggers the adoption of outdoor garden furniture as a choice for the furniture manufacturers. A refined cost structure analysis provides the report with an innate completeness, and the study offered on the cost structure involves all the regional markets. A detailed forecast on the global outdoor garden furniture market has also been offered by experts, who have categorized the market forecast into a likely, conservative and an optimistic scenario based on the adoption and involvement of the global outdoor garden furniture market throughout the forecast period. Analysis and assessment of price point by region has also been included in the study. The research study also exerts details on the aspect that impact the strategy of manufacturers in the global outdoor garden furniture market. Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation Market valuation at global and regional scale for the outdoor garden furniture market is depicted in terms of “US$ Mn”. A Y-o-Y growth comparison on the key outdoor garden furniture market segments, along with the market attractiveness assessment quantifies insights that are delivered in the report. Metrics mentioned above are also tracked based on outdoor garden furniture consumption across several regions where outdoor garden furniture witnesses a growing demand. Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market: Scrutinized Assessment on Regional Segments Weighted chapters have been included in the report on the outdoor garden furniture market. These chapters impart forecast on the regional markets recognizing the regional macros (business, economic and political environment outlook), which are expected to have an impact on the growth on the global outdoor garden furniture market in the near future. Country-specific assessment on the demand for outdoor garden furniture have also been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation, price point assessment, price index, and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics. A Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets. Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report concludes with a weighted chapter on the competition landscape considering up-to-date and essential developments related to the market players, who predominantly engage in the production and distribution of outdoor garden furniture. A comprehensive SWOT analysis on each player is also identified together with the company strategies, identification, and analysis. Market share comparison and analysis of these market players offered in the report enables the reader to devise strategies for their businesses. The intensity mapping of the market players operating in the global outdoor garden furniture market provides readers with actionable intelligence, which helps in understanding the current market status and prospects determining the competition levels in the global outdoor garden furniture market. 6 Forecast Highlights on Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market North America is expected to be the largest region in the global outdoor garden furniture market. Presence of well-established players in the U.S. is driving the market growth in the region. Also, the rising demand for outdoor cooking equipment such as grill is contributing to the growth of outdoor garden furniture market.

Europe is also likely to witness significant growth during 2017-2026. Consumers are increasingly using garden space for recreational activities. Consumers are looking for climate-proof, low maintenance, and easy-to-clean furniture.

Seating sets are expected to witness robust growth as a product in outdoor furniture for garden in terms of value. Seating sets are estimated to bring in more than US$ 3,600 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

Wood as a material is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, outdoor furniture for garden made out of wood is estimated to surpass US$ 2,900 million revenue.

Outdoor garden furniture for leisure and decoration is anticipated to gain the highest traction in the market. Application of outdoor furniture for garden as a part leisure and decoration is expected to bring in over US$ 3,400 million in terms of value by the end of 2026.

Independent furniture store is expected to be the largest seller of outdoor garden furniture. Towards the end of 2026, independent furniture store as sales channel is estimated to surpass US$ 2,500 million revenue. The report also offers information on the key companies in the global market for outdoor garden furniture, which will remain operative through 2026. These include companies such as Herman Miller Inc., Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Trex Company, Inc., Steelcase Inc., Kimball International, Inc., Keter Plastic Ltd, Brown Jordan International, Inc., Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Limited, Century Furniture LLC, Flanders Industries, Inc., Agio International Co., Inc., DEDON GmbH, Tuuci, Inc., EMU Group S.p.A, Royal Botania NV, Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC, Hartman Outdoor Products BV, Kettal Group, Sitra Holdings (International) Ltd, Treasure Garden Inc., Fischer Mobel GmbH, Winston Furniture Company, Inc., Gloster Furniture Limited, Adams Manufacturing Company, and Vixen Hill Manufacturing Company Inc.

