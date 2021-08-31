Demand for Bottled Toilet Care Products Is Slated to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 5,397 Mn In the Year 2022

Toilet care products are essential for maintaining a clean toilet and to make the toilet free from the harmful disease causing germs that can cause various diseases like diarrhea. There are various types of toilet care products available in the market such as toilet care liquids, toilet in-cistern devices and various other kinds of products. Manufacturers of toilet care products are bringing in various kinds of innovations to make their toilet care products stand out in the market like products with fragrance added in them. The main opportunity for toilet care products lies in the emerging economies and developing countries where there is a high population growth and still a huge percentage of population doesn’t have the facility of toilets. A rising health awareness in such vast markets and rising per capita income are the driving factors fuelling the sales of toilet care products. However, it has been observed that in such kind of emerging markets, traditional products like phenyls and acids are still used to clean the toilets, which may hamper the growth of the market.

According to Fact.MR, the global toilet care products market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 5,397 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Toilet Care Products Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the toilet in-cistern devices segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 1,498 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The toilet in-cistern devices segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022-end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the grocery store segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 1,039 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The grocery store segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the sales channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the bottle segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 3,170 Mn in 2022. The bottle segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the bottle segment. Fact.MR forecasts the China toilet care products market to grow from US$ 465 Mn in 2017 to US$ 567 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for toilet care products, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as

Procter & Gamble Company

SC Johnson & Son, Inc

Henkel AG & Co.KGaA

Nice Group

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Dabur India Limited

Unilever N.V

Johnson & Johnson

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Kao Corporation

Ecover

Dainihon Jochugiku.

Additional Questions Answered

The analyses takes a critical look at several pertinent aspects, including the following:

How large are the demand prospects in developing economies in the toilet care products market?

Will the sale of toilet care products in the grocery store segment dwindle over the years?

Which factors are likely to cause proliferation of in-cistern toilet cleaners in the toilet care products market during the assessment period?

Which countries are poised to witness profuse demand for toilet care products and which key factors will accentuate the demand?

