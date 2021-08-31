Demand For Dietary Supplements Are Driving Sales Growth Of Tongkat Ali Extract Market

Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has used a versatile approach to focus attention on the historical evolution, Demand and Sales of Tongkat Ali Extract Market. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of current Tongkat Ali Extract key trends, major growth avenues in the estimation year, and key prospects for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029

Global Tongkat Ali Extract Market Overview

Global Tongkat Ali extract market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to an increase in the demand for functional food. Tongkat Ali extract is also known as Eurycoma longifolia, or longjack, which is a flowering plant, and is widely popular in various geographies including South East Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, amongst others.

Apart from this, Tongkat Ali extract is also known to boost blood flow and reduces fatigue. The global market for Tongkat ali extract is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

Global Tongkat Ali Extract Market Segmentation The global tongkat ali extract market can be segmented on the basis of end-use application as: Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Sports Nutrition Drinks

Functional Food The global tongkat ali extract market can be segmented on the basis of nature as: Organic

Conventional The global tongkat ali extract market can be segmented on the basis of geographical region as: North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Some of the key market participants in the global tongkat ali extract market are:

LJack (M) Sdn Bhd

Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co.,Ltd

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

FZBIOTECH

Beton Nutrition Corporation

Tianjin Liesi International Trading Co.,Ltd

RD Health Ingredients amongst others.

Other Prom inent Players

Global Tongkat Ali Extract Market Regional Overview

Tongkat ali extract is very popular in South Asian countries as well as other parts of Asia Pacific. It is a traditional herbal plant of Malaysia and is known to consumers for ages. Also, due to diversification in the food processing industry, the export base of South Asian countries has expanded and boosted the growth of tongkat ali market in this region. Tongkat ali extracts are also popular in North America, and various manufacturers are processing tongkat ali extract locally.

Herbal medicines are also famous in Europe, but tongkat ali extract is classified as an unauthorized novel food. However, the market has vast opportunities to grow in North America and Asia region.

