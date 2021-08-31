Empty Capsules Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Empty Capsules Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Empty Capsules Market was estimated at USD 1.34 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The major factors impelling the market growth are increasing adoption rate of capsules when compared to tablets, rising demand of empty capsules in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries and growing geriatric population. Capsule- based formulations are more popular among the aged population, owing to benefits like faster dissolution time as compared to the other oral dosage forms, capsules make swallowing easier for patients, moreover, the gastrointestinal irritation caused by capsules is comparatively less than other dosage forms. These aforementioned benefits associated with capsules are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Global empty capsules market, by product (USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Gelatin Capsules

Non-Gelatin capsules

Global empty capsules market by therapeutic application (USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Antibiotic and antibacterial drugs

Vitamin and dietary supplements

Antacids and antiflatulent preparations,

Antianemic preparations,

Anti-inflammatory and anti-rheumatic drugs,

Cardiac therapy drugs,

Cough and cold preparations

Global empty capsules market by end-user (USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Pharmaceutical industries

Nutraceutical industries

Cosmeceutical industries

Research laboratories

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Sunil Healthcare Ltd

Roxlor LLC

Patheon

Qualicaps

Medicaps

JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd

Capsugel, Inc. and many others

Regional Insights

North America’s accounted for highest share of the total empty capsules market in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period owing to the high penetration rate of cosmeceutical and nutraceutical industry along with rising awareness of nutraceutical products among the consumers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in proliferation of pharmaceutical industry, rising awareness regarding cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals products, improved healthcare infrastructure, and less stringent government regulations in the nutraceutical industry.

