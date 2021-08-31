Gel Documentation Systems Market Top Players and Business Intelligence

According to research report the gel documentation systems market size is expected to reach USD 304 million by 2023 from USD 258 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=17162887

Gel documentation systems are used by hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the imaging and documentation of nucleic acid and protein suspended within polyacrylamide or agarose gels. These gels are typically stained with ethidium bromide or other fluorophores such as SYBR Green. These systems come in a variety of configurations, depending on throughput and sample type.

The major factors driving the market are growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders and increase in funding for research & development in genomics, proteomics, and electrophoresis techniques.

By product, the instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can majorly be attributed to the high usage of gel documentation systems in molecular biology techniques in pathology laboratories and research and development institutions, as it is the standalone technique for the imaging of gels.

On the basis of light source, the gel documentation systems market has been segmented into laser, LED, and UV light sources. The market in the laser segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The image produced by a laser light source is more accurate and clearer, which is the major factor responsible for the highest growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the gel documentation systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing pharmaceuticals industry and rising government funding for academic research are the driving factors of the market in this region. With such developments, major players in the market are focusing on this region to increase their revenue by signing distribution agreements. For instance, one of the key players, LI-COR biosciences has entered into an agreement with SPD Scientific Pte Ltd. for distribution of its products in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=17162887

The major players in the gel documentation market are GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, inc. (US), Vilber Lourmat (France), Scientific Digital Imaging plc (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), LI-COR Biosciences (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), Bio-Techne (US), Cleaver Scientific (US), and Azure Biosystems (US).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com