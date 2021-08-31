Antiseptic Bathing products Market Trends, Capacity, Production And Forecast Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Antiseptic Bathing products Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global antiseptic bathing products market for is projected to reach USD 17.13 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Rising need for antiseptic bathing products to reduce the risk of pathogenic infections, nosocomial infections, skin allergies, and infections at surgical sites is expected to drive the demand for this product over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Ecolab

Becton Dickinson and Co.

3M

Colorox Company

Medline Industries

Air Liquide

Stryker Corporation

Molnlycke Healthcare AB

HiCare Health

Reckitt Banckiser Nigeria

Growth Drivers:

Rising incidences of infections at surgical sites are expected to boost the application of this product. Healthcare clinics and hospitals across different regions are expected to witness rapid increase in number of medical tests and procedures due to presence of large number of geriatric patients with diseases such as osteoporosis, cancer, and dementia. Further, increasing incidences of recurrent surgeries, prolonged hospital stays, and readmissions are expected to proliferate the growth of antiseptic bathing products market over the forecast period. China will continue to be a potential market for antiseptic bathing product due to the presence of large number of hospitals across and origin to wide range of virus and flue in the region.

Application Outlook:

Intensive care units

Surgical wards

Medical wards

In 2018, the surgical wards application segment dominated the market by attaining the largest market share. While performing surgeries, there is danger of infections due to the use of non-sanitized surgical instruments and from surrounding environment. Therefore, CHG solutions are highly utilized in surgical wards. This factor is expected to drive the growth of surgical wards application segment over the forecast period.

The medical wards application segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising concerns about contagious diseases and pathogenic infections amongst doctors and patients. In medical wards, the probability of spreading of clostridium difficile infection is high. This factor is anticipated to proliferate the demand from 2019 to 2025.

Product Outlook:

CHG Bath Towels and Wipes

CHG Solutions

Antiseptic Bathing Solutions

Antiseptic Wipes

Regional Outlook:

North America dominated the market by attaining the largest revenue share of USD 4.27 billion. Rising infections associated to hospitals have enforced the key manufacturers to introduce new and improved products. These initiatives are expected to boost regional growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the potential market for antiseptic bathing products which is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from, 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness about risks of contagious diseases and nosocomial infections at healthcare clinics, hospitals, and other surrounding places is expected to propel the regional market growth. For instance, an Indian company named Hicare Health has launched disposable antiseptic eco bath wipes that provide rinse-free bathing for patients at hospitals, protecting them from nosocomial infections.

