From WWII to the War on Terror – True Stories from Men Who Were There

26 unique perspectives that will take you deep into the ethos of the US Submarine Force.

Nashua, NH, USA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Silent Service Remembers (Vol. 2) is our fifth effort in the ever-expanding series of books that seek to capture the essence of the US Submarine Force. Featuring the stories, reminisces, and photographs of 26 authors, the volume represents the sequel to the first volume published in 2020 to nearly exclusively five-star reviews on Amazon.

From WWII to The War on Terror – “The Silent Service Remembers (Vol. 2)”

– The words of actual submarine veterans take you into a WWII sub being depth-charged. Or into a ballistic missile sub where crewmen thought they would launch – for real. Or under the Arctic ice cap with nowhere to surface. Plus dozens of more exciting and true stories written by the men who bore witness to them.

– From the Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots Series of True Submarine Stories.

Inside this book, the many tales will make you laugh, cry, shake your head, and ponder. Along the way, you will learn a little about the core foundations of this proud group of intrepid sailors who volunteered to serve aboard submarines in the defense of the United States.

Painstakingly assembled over a year’s time with great care and featuring a handsome layout that is easy on the eyes, The Silent Service Remembers (Vol. 2) is the perfect read for the submarine veteran or aficionado. At nearly 650 pages in length and containing over 150 vintage photos with captions, this volume will entertain and enlighten the reader for many hours.

The other books by the authors, brothers Charles and Frank Hood, provide a wealth of other information about the US Submarine Force—all true, but none classified—that help the reader to further appreciate the historical importance of this elite group. These titles are Poopie Suits and Cowboy Boots, Sub Tales, More Sub Tales, and, of course, The Silent Service Remembers (Vol. 1).

The authors recognized in 2017 that there was a general lack of submarine books that could appeal to both the old salt and the novice reader. Their books are intended to fill that gap and appeal to a wide audience. All titles in this series are clearly written and carefully vetted by dozens of submarine veterans for accuracy. Moreover, the books collectively aspire to convey a real sense of the hopes, fears, and motivations of the men (and now women) who call themselves submariners.

Finally, the authors embarked on this journey by aspiring to raise money for the Charitable Fund of the United States Veterans, Inc., the largest submarine veterans’ group in the US with more than 13,000 members. To this end, all proceeds from books sales were donated to this worthy cause until the ambitious goal of $50,000 was reached in May 2021.

We have striven to write this book in a way that appeals to both the career Navy man/woman and the interested civilian. You will learn a lot about the Silent Service, and our hope is that you also come away with a great deal of respect for the men and missions that continue to this day with no fanfare and little public awareness.

About Poopie Suits Series of True Submarine Stories:

Poopie Suits is a self-publishing group of two brothers, Charles and Frank Hood, who started by detailing Frank’s submarine service during the late 60’s to early 70’s. Each book is richly detailed and clearly written in language that anyone can understand. None of them touch on any classified information. Four of the books are listed in the “Top 100 Cold War Books” by Amazon (including the new release). This is a real-time list, so the positions change every day: https://www.amazon.com/gp/bestsellers/digital-text/10332432011/ref=pd_zg_hrsr_digital-text

Also two of the books are listed in the “Top 100 Submarine Books of All Time” by The Book Authority – https://bookauthority.org/books/best-submarines-books

