Gong Cha Launches Watermelon Series Bubble Tea

New York, USA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Gong Cha is the absolute best at what they do. When it comes to bubble tea and boba, they are untouchable. They are also known for seasonal additions to their exciting menu. For a refreshing summer beverage, no need to look further than their new Watermelon series. It truly has something for everyone. It is just the kind of refreshing addition to their menu that will keep you coming back for more.

If you are looking for a something that is on the icier side, the watermelon smoothie is the obvious choice for you. The summer isn’t getting any cooler, so you owe it to yourself to bring that core temperature down by any means necessary. Though I don’t think any option is as fun or delicious as Gong Cha’s Watermelon Smoothie. It is light, refreshing, and subtly sweet.

“Gong Cha has a worldwide reputation for using only the freshest ingredients and that reputation is further solidified with this smoothie. It is just the kind of refreshing treat to help you get through the blazing, unflinching summer heat. It makes for a less heavy alternative to a milkshake, so you don’t feel weighed down in the heat.” According to Anchal Lamba, President Gong Cha in a tweet.

“For a more traditional option, you just might go for the Watermelon Green Milk Tea. Their crisp and freshly brewed tea with that added watermelon kick is just the kind of summertime twist you didn’t know you needed. Paired with some of Gong Cha’s freshly prepared pearls or herbal jelly and you have the perfect beverage.” The president concluded.

If matcha is more your thing, then the Melon Matcha is your best friend. Matcha incorporates ground tea leaves which makes for a richer, nuttier flavor. Creamier than traditional tea, Gong Cha’s Melon Matcha has a smooth and creamy texture and effervescent, fruity flavor. They have taken a traditional favorite and added their own special, zesty twist to it.

No matter what your preferences are, Gong cha’s menu (both the traditional and seasonal) has something for you. With the Watermelon series included, there are endless combinations to play around with. Especially when you pair the multitude of beverages with the herbal jelly or freshly cooked pearls. Whether you like your tea hot, cold or frozen, Gong cha has some thing for you.

To get more information about Gong Cha, their bubble teas, and flavors, including questions and inquiries

Please Contact:

Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/contact-us

Gong Cha Tea, LLC

425 N. Broadway #287

Jericho NY 11753