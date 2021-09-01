Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important September Estates Auction, Sept. 11-12, is Packed with Over 800 Quality Lots

New Orleans, LA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Crescent City Auction Gallery will greet the busy fall season with a two-day Important September Estates Auction on Saturday and Sunday, September 11th and 12th, starting at 10 am Central time both days. More than 800 lots, pulled from prominent estates and collections, will come up for bid, online and live in the gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Ave.

A large collection of Old Master paintings will be on offer, led by a 19th century oil on board after Domenico Tintoretto (1560-1635), titled The Penitent Magdalene, measuring 24 ½ inches in height by 18 ½ inches in width (estimate: $1,000-$2,000). Also, an unsigned 18th century oil on board painted in the manner of Antoine Watteau (French, 1684-1721), titled Fete Galante Picnic, 17 ½ inches tall by 21 ¼ inches wide, carries a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$5,000.

The renowned Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1886-1988) will be represented twice in the auction, once with a circa 1965 oil on canvas board titled Uncle Tom in the Garden with Little Eva, signed lower right and measuring 17 ¼ inches by 23 ¼ inches (estimate: $4,000-$8,000); and again with an oil on canvas board, also painted around 1965, titled Cotton Picking with African House, 17 ½ inches by 23 ½ inches. The work should finish at $3,000-$5,000.

A Newcomb College art pottery Moon and Moss matte glaze baluster vase, crafted in 1921 by Anna Frances Simpson, 10 inches tall by 6 inches in diameter, is expected to change hands for $4,500-$6,500. Also, a pair of French bronze and alabaster 12-light chandeliers from the late 19th century, 42 inches in height and 39 ½ inches in diameter, has a pre-sale estimate of $800-$1,200.

American furniture will be highlighted by a gorgeous mid-19th century rococo carved mahogany four-poster bed, 90 inches tall by 61 inches wide and 75 ½ inches deep (estimate: $800-$1,200); and an iron and brass vanity and stool, matching double bed and an ebonized iron and brass floor lamp, by the New Orleans artisan Mario Villa (1953-2021) and being sold as three separate lots.

The merchandise mix is broad, with items ranging from a 20th century human medical or dental skull (estimate: $600-$900); to a group of four early 19th century Andrew Jackson campaign ribbons (each estimated at $3,000-$5,000); to an antique brass inlaid rosewood Erard baby grand piano (estimate: $1,500-$2,500); to lovely couture items by Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Chanel.

Original artworks by noted New Orleans and other regional artists are a staple at most Crescent City auctions, and this sale will be no exception. In addition to the aforementioned paintings by Clementine Hunter, the auction will also feature an untitled oil on canvas by John T. Scott (New Orleans / Houston, 1940-2007), from the artist’s The Slum Series (estimate: $4,000-$8,000).

Other paintings by renowned artists from the area will include the following:

– An oil on canvas by James Michalopouolos (Pa./New Orleans, b. 1951), titled New Orleans Center Hall Cottage (1988), signed lower left and signed and dated verso, 27 ¾ inches tall by 21 ¾ inches wide (estimate: $4,000-$6,000).

– Another work by Michalopouolos, an oil on canvas titled Noting Passion (2004), signed lower left, signed and dated verso, 40 inches by 29 ¾ inches (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

– A 20th century oil on panel by Clarence Millet (La., 1897-1959), titled Bayou Bridge, signed lower right and titled verso, 15 inches by 18 inches (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

– An acrylic on Masonite by Noel Rockmore (New Orleans, 1928-1995), titled Stovall Son (1969), artist signed, dated and titled, 12 ¾ inches by 7 inches (estimate: $1,500-$2,500).

– A mixed media on paper by Roy Ferdinand (New Orleans, 1959-2004), titled Voodoo Priestess in a Cemetery, unsigned, 27 inches by 21 inches (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).

From France, a late 19th/early 20th century oil on canvas by Louis Charles Bombled (1862-1927), titled Napoleon and French Cavalry During the Russian Campaign in Winter, signed lower left, should hit $1,000-$2,000; and a 19th century French Provincial Louis Philippe carved mahogany commode, 37 ¼ inches tall and 50 ½ inches wide, is expected to knock down for $600-$900.

Other noteworthy furniture lots include a 19th century Chinese carved mixed woods canopy bed with alcove (estimate: $2,500-$4,500); a four-piece Baker Biedermeier style ebony inlaid burled walnut living room suite consisting of a settee, matching armchair, two-drawer lamp table and a matching oval coffee table (estimate: $1,500-$2,500); and a 19th century Dutch carved mahogany cantilevered cylinder top desk, 42 ¾ inches in height by 52 inches wide (estimate: $600-$900).

Rounding out this short list of just some of the expected top lots are a 92-piece set of sterling flatware by Reed and Barton in the Francis I pattern, with a total weight of 83.6 troy oz. (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); and a large, 20th century patinated bronze erotic figural garden group of a seated satyr and a nude woman, 58 inches tall by 22 inches wide (estimate: $500-$1,000).

Exhibition previews will be held daily (except Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day), by appointment only, in the Crescent City gallery, starting on Thursday, September 2nd. A Saturday, Sept. 4th preview will be held from 9 am -1 pm Central time. To schedule a preview appointment, call 504-529-5057, or, send an email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time on Friday, September 10th. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house (three percent discount for cash or check). A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the two-day Important September Estates Auction slated for the weekend of September 11-12, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

About Crescent City Auction Gallery:

Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential. For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted frequently.