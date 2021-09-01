TestingXperts Achieves UiPath Gold Partnership Status

Mechanicsburg, PA., 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — TestingXperts (Tx), a leading next-gen QA & software testing services provider, is delighted to announce it has achieved Gold partner status from UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company. The Gold Partner recognition is granted by UiPath to partners having an Automation Center of Excellence (COE), a strong RPA business practice, a certified pool of UiPath experts and a proven track record of delivering high-quality enterprise automation solutions.

TestingXperts is a leading UiPath Test Suite partner enabling seamless test automation services and solutions using UiPath Test Suite for clients across industries around the world. Tx’s UiPath Test Suite Center of Excellence (TSCoE) has more than 40 certified RPA professionals with critical automation skills. Tx’s testing professionals continue to deliver seamless UiPath Test Suite automation services to its global clientele. For example, TestingXperts led the implementation of UiPath Test Suite at Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming service provider.

Speaking about this partnership, Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts, said, “We are pleased to become a UiPath Gold partner, the global leader in RPA and automation. We are excited to be able to offer solutions based on UiPath products to our clients. UiPath Test Suite, coupled with other UiPath products, allow us to rapidly increase automation test coverage to test a wide range of applications and RPA solutions.”

“We’re pleased to welcome TestingXperts as a Gold Partner in the UiPath Business Partner Program. Achieving Gold status is a testament to the company’s exceptional experience, scale, and capability in delivering high-quality service and deployments to customers,” said Cherlyn Chin, Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances at UiPath. “Helping customers plan, implement, and manage the testing of automation is a critical component of scaling to the fully automated enterprise.”

TestingXperts is a Next-Gen QA & Software Testing Services provider, co-headquartered in London, UK, and Mechanicsburg, PA in USA, with offices in Netherlands, Singapore, and India. TestingXperts’ suite of testing services covers Test Advisory, Functional and Non-Functional testing specializing in Automation, Digital, DevOps, Agile, Web, Mobility, IoT, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, etc. TestingXperts help clients globally transform their QA function to achieve zero production defects, reduce QA cycle times up to 80% and lower overall QA costs up to 60% with its Next-Gen Testing Solutions, Modern Testing Approach, Skilled Teams, and a Global Delivery Model.

