Family Attorney Kate Vetrano Honored as 2022 Best Lawyers in America©

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Best Lawyers® has recognized Kathleen Vetrano, family attorney of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC, placing her on the 2022 Best Lawyers in America© list, the 28th edition of said list. Since 2008, Ms. Vetrano has been recognized for this honor each year: an impressive 15 appearances on the Best Lawyers list.

Best Lawyers has recognized Ms. Vetrano for her work in the categories of Family Law (divorce, child custody, spousal and child support, alimony, and other related matters) and Family Law Mediation.

Ms. Vetrano has practiced family law since 1981. She believes that while lawyers and judges can eliminate the relationship of husband and wife, they cannot alter one’s status as a mother or father. Families are forever so it is very important that the lawyers and the divorcing couple conduct themselves in a family-centric manner. While amicable and collaborative solutions are often most desirable, Ms. Vetrano is experienced and prepared to litigate issues to protect the rights of her clients.

Nominees for the 2022 Best Lawyers Awards were submitted through the Best Lawyers website. Best Lawyers also automatically nominates currently recognized lawyers for the following editions. Winners are determined by peer review through a substantive and detailed survey process.

About Best Lawyers in America©

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and they have received over 13 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 67,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”

About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC family attorneys provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents in the Main Line Philadelphia area. Vetrano’s lawyers have a great deal of skill and experience in family law matters and work diligently to achieve the best results possible for each client and family. Firm Partner Kathleen Vetrano holds the philosophy that family lawyers must understand the needs of each family member in order to create a healthy family environment after a divorce. This belief is shared by the other attorneys in her firm, and they recommend courses of action that are most appropriate for each individual case.

For more information about Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC’s family attorneys in Main Line, PA, please visit www.vetranolaw.com or call (610) 265-4441.