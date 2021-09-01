Technource is Looking for New Talents to Join their Team

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Technource, a renowned mobile app development company that is based out of Ahmedabad, India. In 2021, the company completed 9 successful years serving the IT industry. In recent years, the company has served various development niches mastering its feet at On-demand app development. Apart from being a web development company, the company also works with other emerging techs such as AR, VR, AI, and on-demand app development solutions.

The legal name of Technource is Techno Source Web Private Limited. The company has created a favorable working environment that fosters personal growth and innovation. The spectrum of projects that it gets to work on is a tremendous opportunity for fresh talents to learn and discover unprecedented expertise of their own.

Benefits of Working with Technource

Opportunity to learn and earn.

Collaborating with experts on interesting tech projects from around the globe.

Real-time working experience with deadlines.

Work-life balance (5 days/week) with health coverage for you and your family.

Chance to lead a team of budding developers and designers.

Flexible hours/ Time adjustment

Casual/Sick leaves.

Weekly/Fun activities.

Sodexo Monthly rewards (Employee/Team of the month).

Leave encashment

Technource has created an environment that is a healthy mix of work and fun. The company’s YouTube channel is an evident example of the same. You can find employee’s tech videos, testimonial videos from clients, co-curricular activities, and much more on the same. The fun doesn’t stop here, the company conducts various indoor games and monthly meets to praise the best employees and teams of the previous month.

In addition to these perks at the workplace, one can maintain a work-life balance by working 5-days-a-week. In today’s times, we’ve realized that good health surpasses everything. And Technource wishes and values their employee’s good health. To address the same, the company is strongly considering offering Health Insurance to all its employees in the following year.

Since 2020, we’ve all seen tough times with the pandemic hitting the world so hard. In these times we as individuals have realized the importance of having health insurance coverage for you and your family. Here are some of the benefits that you as an employee can benefit from with a health insurance cover.

No paying for premiums.

Total health coverage for you and your immediate family.

Tension-free life.

Being in the IT service industry the company has planted deep and strong roots grabbing some prominent projects at the international level. With time Technource has managed to mark its presence across the USA, Malaysia, Dubai, and Canada.

So, if you’re a budding UI/UX designer or an experienced developer, or a tech enthusiast looking forward to making a difference, Technource can prove to be a stepping stone to boosting your career. You can explore the company’s Career and Job Opening section to learn the current opportunities that you can explore at Technource.

Explore the tech world at its best by working with Technource and team. We await the presence of tech-savvy individuals who share our motto of transforming the world by pushing the boundaries of existing software solutions to create client-specific business software applications. Connect with us at the earliest. Click here.

Contact Information:Address:India-

B – 401, Siddhivinayak Towers, Nr. D.A.V. School, Next to Kataria House, Off. S.G. Road, Makarba, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Phone: +91 79 4037 088

Email: hr@technource.com