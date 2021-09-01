Shawn Camp Insurance provides Homeowner Insurance in Killeen

Killeen, TX,2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — If you own a home, it is necessary to invest in Homeowner’s Insurance from an insurance company. This insurance is required for the protection of one’s house and possessions from legal liabilities and losses due to unforeseen events. Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. is a reliable insurance company that provides affordable and comprehensive insurance coverage plans.

About the Insurance Company

The insurance company is family-owned and operated and has been serving its clients in Killeen since 1976.  It is a leading independent insurance agency that offers flexible insurance policies at affordable prices. Apart from Homeowner’s insurance, the company also provides auto insurance, motorcycle insurance, car insurance, renter’s insurance, watercraft insurance, RV & Trailer insurance, boat insurance and golf cart insurance.

Homeowner’s Insurance

  • The insurance provides coverage for losses and specific damages caused by riots, accidents, vandalism, lightning, fire and windstorms.
  • It covers:
  • Personal property: Possessions within the house e.g. furniture and appliances
  • Dwelling: Damage or destruction to the house
  • Other structures: Cost of rebuilding structures attached to the house e.g. garages and storage sheds
  • Loss of use: Expenses incurred on moving out of a damaged house temporarily while it is being restored to normal condition (10 to 20 percent of living expenses or expenses incurred within 24 months of the damage)
  • Personal liability: Legal protection against lawsuits due to injury caused to another on one’s premises
  • Medical payments: Medical bills due to injury to another on one’s property ($500 to $5000)

Benefits of Choosing the Company

  • More than 30 years of experience
  • Friendly and helpful staff members
  • Inviting office atmosphere
  • Convenience of online quotes
  • Self-policy service on the company’s user friendly website
  • Policies are tailored to suit the requirements of clients
  • Superior coverage options
  • Discounts and affordable payment plans
  • Offers a wide range of products
  • Quick and secure payment options
  • Changes in the policy can be requested on the website

For more information about Homeowner Insurance provided by Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. you can visit 2705 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 101, Killeen, TX 76542. You can also call at 800-212-2641 or (254) 526-0535. Connect on the company’s Facebook page or visit its website at https://shawncampinsurance.com

