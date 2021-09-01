Special Furniture offers in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — The process of buying furniture is one that requires a fair amount of research and planning in order to pick the right piece for a room. Ashley HomeStore is a renowned furniture store in Killeen that provides a variety of high quality furniture.

About the Store 

The furniture store is a family owned store that was formed in 1985 with the aim of providing the best quality for every lifestyle and budget requirement. It is ardently committed to the welfare of the local community. The store also contributes to the society in the form of its furniture bank called ‘Furniture for Families’ where gently-used furniture is re-circulated within the community for use by those who need furniture free of cost.

Special Furniture Offers 

  • Free delivery on buying any mattress of $99 or more
  • Tempur-PEDIC Adapt Medium Hybrid Queen mattress at $2199
  • Surry Lane Queen (Firm or soft) at $699
  • A free ottoman on purchasing a 4 piece sectional
  • A chair or recliner free on purchasing any 2 piece living room set
  • 2 extra chairs or a bench for free on buying a dining table and 4 chairs
  • 72 month financing (no interest)
  • A chance to save up to 30 % off 

Reasons for choosing the Store 

  • Commitment to quality
  • Outstanding customer care
  • Lucrative offers on furniture
  • Clients can schedule personalized furniture appointments
  • Secure and convenient modes of online payment
  • Assistance by experts at the store
  • Competitive delivery prices
  • Known for providing the best white glove delivery services in Central Texas
  • Same day delivery
  • Trash and packaging clearance after delivery
  • Large selection of stylish, functional and comfortable furniture for the entire home
  • An extensive online listing of furniture
  • Beautiful accessories to accentuate your furniture
  • Top-notch designs and on-trend styles
  • Years of experience in the field
  • A variety of financing options

For more information about special furniture offers at Ashley HomeStore in Killeen, you can visit 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76543 or call at 254-634-5900. You can also check out its website at https://killeenfurniture.com or connect on Facebook, Google Plus, Instagram and YouTube.

Express Press Release Distribution